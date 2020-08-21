Larry Warbasse positive for COVID-19, Ag2r pulls riders out of Limousin tour

American Larry Warbasse is the latest WorldTour professional to test positive for COVID-19.

Ag2r-La Mondiale officials confirmed the news Friday. Warbasse last raced at Il Lombardia on August 15, and tested positive despite not showing any symptoms, team officials said.

The case rippled through the rest of the French-registered WorldTour team. Following its health protocols, several other riders will be impacted.

Geoffrey Bouchard, Axel Domont, and Ben Gastauer, currently racing at the Tour du Limousin-Nouvelle Aquitaine, will not take the start of the last stage of the race Friday, team officials said.

Domont, Clément Champoussin, and Bouchard — all scheduled to race in the French national championships on Sunday — will not race, said officials.

The latest round of measures will not impact the team’s Tour de France plans. None of the above riders are on the team’s long list for the Tour, set to begin August 29 in Nice.

Because none of the riders are slated to race the Tour, the case will not count against the team under new rules that will be rolled out next week at the Tour de France.

As reported by VeloNews, teams with two cases or more will be removed from the Tour. That rule goes into effect August 26 going forward as Tour-bound teams arrive in Nice with their COVID-free “bubbles” fully intact. All riders and staffers hoping to participate in the 2020 Tour must clear two pre-race COVID-19 controls before arriving in Nice.