Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 25% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News Road
Road

Larry Warbasse on bounce out of lost season: ‘Every time I got going, something else happened’

Former US national champion saw 2022 derailed by injuries and illness – now he's back and racing toward the Giro d'Italia.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

JEBEL HAFEET, UAE (VN) – Larry Warbasse is cherishing being back in the bunch after a season sunk by a string of setbacks.

The former U.S. national champion last month clicked back into his Ag2r-Citroën race cleats for the first time in six months.

“Last year was a rough season. Every time I got going, something else happened. It was tough,” Warbasse told VeloNews at the UAE Tour. “I was pretty excited to start racing again this year – it feels like it’s been a while.”

Warbasse saw just 36 days of racing last year in the Michigan-native’s own annus horribilis.

A crash in Liège-Bastogne-Liège put him out for two weeks. A bout with COVID at Tour de Suisse lost him more time. A broken pelvis sustained at the Tour de Wallonie was the final nail in the coffin of his 2022 calendar.

“I would have periods where I got into some really good form in training, then something would happen, and I’d just have to start over,” Warbasse said in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.

“Then I thought I was going to race at the end of the year after I broke my pelvis, but the team decided it was better not to take the risk. So that was too bad. I knew I was in good shape.”

Also read: Warbasse breaks pelvis, out for at least a month

Warbasse counted himself lucky while he sat on the sideline that he knew his French squad wanted to keep him on the books for 2023. But a pro out of the peloton is not a happy pro.

“I was in a contract year, but I knew from early that the team wanted to keep me, so it wasn’t a tonne of stress in that respect. But it was difficult for me personally. I want to perform for myself more than anyone else,” Warbasse said.

“I think it’s the same for a lot of cyclists. We have the pressure to perform from the team and to get a contract and stuff, but above all, we want to perform for ourselves. You become like a high-level athlete because you have that motivation internally.”

Warbasse rides into a busy program for his 11th pro season. Paris-Nice, Milan-San Remo, the Ardennes, and the Giro d’Italia highlight the 32-year-old’s tentative calendar.

Although his long-sought Tour de France debut may be made to wait one more year, for now, Warbasse is just glad to be back on the bike.

“You always have like a little bit of anxiety when you don’t race for a long time. You know you have good numbers and training’s going well, but a race is always a different thing,” he said. “Of course, usually it works out just fine, but there’s always that concern.”

Warbasse had no need to be worried. Some 160km+ out front as last survivor from the break on the Emirati tour’s sixth stage Saturday saw him begin his quest to make up lost time.

Stay On Topic

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

These local mountain bikers tried Athletic Brewing Company's craft beer for the first time, and you'd be surprised by their reactions.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Inside a pre-race meeting with Trek-Segafredo
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Race numbers, bandages, and a bedtime story