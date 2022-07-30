Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

Larry Warbasse breaks pelvis, sidelined for at least a month

The incident comes at a bad time for the US rider, who was slated to race the Vuelta a España next month.

There’s bad news for Larry Warbasse coming out of Belgium this week.

The American rider on Ag2r-Citroën broke his pelvis Thursday in a crash in stage 5 at the Tour de Wallonie, with team doctors confirming Saturday he will be sidelined for at least 30 days. Warbasse finished the final stage and was 62nd overall on GC.

There were no other immediate details.

The incident comes at a bad time for Warbasse, who was slated to race the Clásica San Sebastián on Saturday and the Vuelta a España next month. He joined the French WorldTour team in 2019, and is off contract at the end of 2022.

Earlier this season, the 32-year-old was looking a likely first Tour de France start, but he was diagnosed with COVID-19 that saw him exit the Tour de Suisse in June.

Just a day before his crash this week, Warbasse was looking strong and going on the attack at the hilly and demanding Wallonnie tour.

There is no confirmed return date to competition.

 

 

