Ladies Tour of Norway stage 2: Sprinters denied again as Riejanne Markus solos to win

Kristen Faulkner holds onto the race lead as Riejanne Markus gives the breakaway riders two wins in a row.

Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) made sure the sprinters were denied for the second consecutive day on stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Norway. Emulating Kristen Faulkner’s solo efforts Thursday, Markus attacked from the breakaway group with just over 20km to go and made it to the finish with meters to spare on the chasing bunch behind.

Coryn Rivera was the Team DSM rider who had the frustration of coming second on this ocassion, while Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) rounded out the top three.

Unlike Faulkner, Markus was not in the early breakaway, and she bridged to the two-rider escape inside the final 50 kilometers. The three worked together for a while but Markus attacked as the peloton loomed into sight behind them with 23km to go.

She was allowed to gain close to a minute before DSM began shutting the gap down. However, it was too little too late from the peloton and Markus had just enough to take the spoils.

“It’s my first win on the WorldTour. I don’t get so many opportunities and to be able to finish it off like this it’s really cool,” Markus said after the stage. “I had it once before where I was caught 20 meters before the finish line so I was really scared to celebrate before. I was trying to close my eyes and make it to the finish line and I’m so happy I won it. I was waiting for a win for a couple of years now so I’m very happy.

“We tried to make it a hard race initially. Today it was really hard, we made a move with the team and I’m really thankful to the girls. I was able to attack but it was not easy to bridge but I was happy I made it.”

Faulkner remains in the race lead, but she is now equal on time with Markus, who is in second place.

Timed to perfection

It was another super aggressive start to the stage with the peloton setting a very fast pace. A strong pairing of Aude Biannic (Movistar) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) would eventually get clear after close to 40km of racing. They would never be allowed more than two minutes of an advantage as the bunch kept a close eye on them.

Windy weather inside the final 50km would make their lives trickier as it swept across the road. Several teams sought to take advantage of it but the echelons just never came.

Markus took her opportunity to jump the gap to the two escapees, eventually joining forces with them with just over 40km remaining.

The peloton was determined not to be outwitted for a second day in a row and Valcar Travel & Service driving on the front of the peloton with a full complement of riders spelled the end of the original breakaway.

With the peloton bearing down and 23km to go, Markus attacked again with the hope of repeating Kristen Faulkner’s feat of stage 1. As she passed through the finish line to start her final lap, the Dutchwoman still had just under a minute on the peloton behind, which was fracturing under the efforts to bring her back.

It would take a massive effort from Team DSM to close down Markus, who hardly looked under strain as she tapped out a high tempo. Under the flamme rouge, the peloton had her in its sights and it would be another tense finale as Markus just held off the bunch.

Ladies Tour of Norway Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma Women3:40:01
2RIVERA CorynTeam DSM0:00
3JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing0:00
4CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
5CANT SannePlantur-Pura0:00
6BRAND LucindaTrek-Segafredo Women 0:00
7ROY SarahTeam BikeExchange0:00
8GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
9BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
10FAULKNER KristenTeam TIBCO - SVB0:00
11DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
12GASKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
13MAJERUS ChristineSD Worx0:00
14LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
15YSLAND Anne DortheTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
16BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
17VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:00
18MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:00
19OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalNorway0:00
20BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg 0:00
21LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:00
22MOOLMAN AshleighSD Worx0:00
23KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma Women0:00
24KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura0:00
25HEINE VitaNorway0:00
26BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana0:00
27REUSSER MarlenAlé BTC Ljubljana0:00
28GARCÍA MaviAlé BTC Ljubljana0:00
29GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team0:00
30NEYLAN RachelParkhotel Valkenburg 0:00
31FISHER-BLACK NiamhSD Worx0:00
32VAN DER BURG NancyTeam Jumbo-Visma Women0:00
33GUDERZO TatianaAlé BTC Ljubljana0:00
34ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange0:00
35ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
36WORST AnnemariePlantur-Pura0:00
37LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.0:00
38SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx0:00
39CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
40BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing0:00
41HARVEY MikaylaCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
42HARRIS EllaCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
43ANDERSEN SusanneTeam DSM0:00
44PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:29
45LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:32
46DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:43
47JØRGENSEN TirilNorway0:43
48THOMAS LeahMovistar Team0:43
49RAVNDAL BirgitteNorway0:43
50MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg 0:43
51KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing0:43
52PINTAR UršaAlé BTC Ljubljana0:43
53GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team0:43
54LUTRO AmalieTeam Coop - Hitec Products1:20
55VAN DE VELDE JulieTeam Jumbo-Visma Women1:20
56BUYSMAN NinaParkhotel Valkenburg 1:20
57VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek-Segafredo Women 1:20
58KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma Women1:20
59STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing1:20
60KENNEDY LucyTeam BikeExchange1:20
61ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange1:20
62FOURNIER RoxaneSD Worx1:20
63VAN DER HEIJDEN IngePlantur-Pura1:20
64YONAMINE EriTeam TIBCO - SVB1:20
65BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing1:20
66HOSKING ChloeTrek-Segafredo Women 1:20
67WRIGHT SophieAlé BTC Ljubljana1:29
68MOBERG EmilieDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.1:29
69RATTO RossellaBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 1:29
70GAFINOVITZ RotemBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 1:29
71GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg 1:29
72OLAUSSON WilmaTeam DSM1:29
73RYAN AlexisCanyon SRAM Racing1:29
74CECCHINI ElenaSD Worx1:29
75SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service1:29
76CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service1:29
77ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange4:18
78WORRACK TrixiTrek-Segafredo Women 4:18
79BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team4:53
80RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team4:53
81CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women 4:53
82ERATH TanjaTeam TIBCO - SVB7:48
83CHRISTIAN AnnaDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.7:48
84LIND MagdaleneNorway7:48
85LORVIK IngridNorway7:48
86MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products7:48
87LIMPENS PienParkhotel Valkenburg 7:48
88GHEKIERE JustineBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 9:12
89PEÑUELA DianaTeam TIBCO - SVB9:12
90OLSEN Ann HelenTeam Coop - Hitec Products9:12
91OLSEN Elise Marie Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.9:12
92VAN GOGH NatalieBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 9:12
93POLLICINI SilviaValcar - Travel & Service9:12
94BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek-Segafredo Women 9:12
95PENTON SaraDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.9:12
96KUIJPERS EvyLiv Racing9:12
97KESSLER NinaTeam TIBCO - SVB9:12
98ANDERSSON CarolineTeam Coop - Hitec Products9:12
99BAKKER ManonPlantur-Pura9:12
100DE JONG DemiBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 9:12
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1FAULKNER KristenTeam TIBCO - SVB7:18:06
2MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma Women0:00
3ANDERSEN SusanneTeam DSM0:04
4RIVERA CorynTeam DSM0:04
5JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing0:06
6BRAND LucindaTrek-Segafredo Women 0:10
7CANT SannePlantur-Pura0:10
8LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10
9CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing0:10
10ROY SarahTeam BikeExchange0:10
11BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10
12VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:10
13GASKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:10
14LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:10
15MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:10
16DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10
17MOOLMAN AshleighSD Worx0:10
18GARCÍA MaviAlé BTC Ljubljana0:10
19BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg 0:10
20KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura0:10
21YSLAND Anne DortheTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:10
22BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing0:10
23KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma Women0:10
24VAN DER BURG NancyTeam Jumbo-Visma Women0:10
25REUSSER MarlenAlé BTC Ljubljana0:10
26LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.0:10
27ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange0:10
28OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalNorway0:10
29FISHER-BLACK NiamhSD Worx0:10
30HEINE VitaNorway0:10
31SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx0:10
32NEYLAN RachelParkhotel Valkenburg 0:10
33BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana0:10
34GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:10
35ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service0:10
36BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing0:10
37WORST AnnemariePlantur-Pura0:10
38GUDERZO TatianaAlé BTC Ljubljana0:10
39HARRIS EllaCanyon SRAM Racing0:10
40CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10
41MAJERUS ChristineSD Worx0:10
42HARVEY MikaylaCanyon SRAM Racing0:10
43PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:39
44GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team0:50
45MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg 0:53
46GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team0:53
47PINTAR UršaAlé BTC Ljubljana0:53
48DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:53
49RAVNDAL BirgitteNorway0:53
50THOMAS LeahMovistar Team0:53
51KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing0:53
52BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing1:26
53FOURNIER RoxaneSD Worx1:30
54VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek-Segafredo Women 1:30
55KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma Women1:30
56VAN DE VELDE JulieTeam Jumbo-Visma Women1:30
57STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing1:30
58KENNEDY LucyTeam BikeExchange1:30
59YONAMINE EriTeam TIBCO - SVB1:30
60MOBERG EmilieDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.1:39
61SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service1:39
62WRIGHT SophieAlé BTC Ljubljana1:39
63GAFINOVITZ RotemBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 1:39
64CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service1:39
65CECCHINI ElenaSD Worx1:39
66LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM2:06
67ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange2:10
68RYAN AlexisCanyon SRAM Racing2:31
69GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg 2:51
70OLAUSSON WilmaTeam DSM3:03
71HOSKING ChloeTrek-Segafredo Women 3:38
72VAN DER HEIJDEN IngePlantur-Pura3:56
73LUTRO AmalieTeam Coop - Hitec Products4:05
74RATTO RossellaBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 4:14
75BUYSMAN NinaParkhotel Valkenburg 4:21
76CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women 5:03
77BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team5:51
78JØRGENSEN TirilNorway6:36
79ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange7:19
80LIMPENS PienParkhotel Valkenburg 7:58
81ERATH TanjaTeam TIBCO - SVB7:58
82LORVIK IngridNorway7:58
83OLSEN Elise Marie Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.9:22
84MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products9:52
85POLLICINI SilviaValcar - Travel & Service10:21
86WORRACK TrixiTrek-Segafredo Women 10:30
87CHRISTIAN AnnaDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.10:33
88RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team11:05
89ANDERSSON CarolineTeam Coop - Hitec Products11:16
90DE JONG DemiBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 11:30
91PEÑUELA DianaTeam TIBCO - SVB11:48
92KESSLER NinaTeam TIBCO - SVB11:48
93PENTON SaraDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.11:57
94GHEKIERE JustineBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 12:01
95KUIJPERS EvyLiv Racing12:13
96BAKKER ManonPlantur-Pura12:13
97LIND MagdaleneNorway13:41
98OLSEN Ann HelenTeam Coop - Hitec Products14:10
99VAN GOGH NatalieBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 15:19
100BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek-Segafredo Women 15:24
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1FAULKNER KristenTeam TIBCO - SVB18
2JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing13
3MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma Women11
4MAJERUS ChristineSD Worx7
5ANDERSEN SusanneTeam DSM6
6RIVERA CorynTeam DSM5
7VAN GOGH NatalieBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 4
8BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing4
9LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3
10CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing3
11CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women 3
12CHRISTIAN AnnaDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.3
13BRAND LucindaTrek-Segafredo Women 2
14CANT SannePlantur-Pura2
15MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg 2
16BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team2
17JØRGENSEN TirilNorway2
18PEÑUELA DianaTeam TIBCO - SVB2
19BUYSMAN NinaParkhotel Valkenburg 1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg 7:18:16
2YSLAND Anne DortheTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
3FISHER-BLACK NiamhSD Worx0:00
4SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx0:00
5GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
6DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:43
7VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek-Segafredo Women 1:20
8WRIGHT SophieAlé BTC Ljubljana1:29
9CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service1:29
10GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg 2:41
11OLAUSSON WilmaTeam DSM2:53
12VAN DER HEIJDEN IngePlantur-Pura3:46
13LUTRO AmalieTeam Coop - Hitec Products3:55
14JØRGENSEN TirilNorway6:26
15LIMPENS PienParkhotel Valkenburg 7:48
16OLSEN Elise Marie Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.9:12
17MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products9:42
18ANDERSSON CarolineTeam Coop - Hitec Products11:06
19BAKKER ManonPlantur-Pura12:03
20LIND MagdaleneNorway13:31
21BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek-Segafredo Women 15:14
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BUYSMAN NinaParkhotel Valkenburg 9
2CHRISTIAN AnnaDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.5
3FAULKNER KristenTeam TIBCO - SVB5
4BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team4
5JØRGENSEN TirilNorway4
6CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women 3
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team DSM 21:54:48
2FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
3Team Jumbo-Visma Women0:00
4SD Worx0:00
5Canyon SRAM Racing0:00
6Plantur-Pura0:00
7Alé BTC Ljubljana0:00
8Valcar - Travel & Service0:29
9Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:43
10Norway0:43
11Liv Racing0:43
12Movistar Team0:43
13Team BikeExchange1:20
14Trek-Segafredo Women 2:40
15Team Coop - Hitec Products3:14
16Team TIBCO - SVB9:08
17Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.9:17
18Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 16:53

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

