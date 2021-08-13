Ladies Tour of Norway stage 2: Sprinters denied again as Riejanne Markus solos to win

Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) made sure the sprinters were denied for the second consecutive day on stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Norway. Emulating Kristen Faulkner’s solo efforts Thursday, Markus attacked from the breakaway group with just over 20km to go and made it to the finish with meters to spare on the chasing bunch behind.

Coryn Rivera was the Team DSM rider who had the frustration of coming second on this ocassion, while Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) rounded out the top three.

Unlike Faulkner, Markus was not in the early breakaway, and she bridged to the two-rider escape inside the final 50 kilometers. The three worked together for a while but Markus attacked as the peloton loomed into sight behind them with 23km to go.

She was allowed to gain close to a minute before DSM began shutting the gap down. However, it was too little too late from the peloton and Markus had just enough to take the spoils.

“It’s my first win on the WorldTour. I don’t get so many opportunities and to be able to finish it off like this it’s really cool,” Markus said after the stage. “I had it once before where I was caught 20 meters before the finish line so I was really scared to celebrate before. I was trying to close my eyes and make it to the finish line and I’m so happy I won it. I was waiting for a win for a couple of years now so I’m very happy.

“We tried to make it a hard race initially. Today it was really hard, we made a move with the team and I’m really thankful to the girls. I was able to attack but it was not easy to bridge but I was happy I made it.”

Faulkner remains in the race lead, but she is now equal on time with Markus, who is in second place.

Timed to perfection

It was another super aggressive start to the stage with the peloton setting a very fast pace. A strong pairing of Aude Biannic (Movistar) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) would eventually get clear after close to 40km of racing. They would never be allowed more than two minutes of an advantage as the bunch kept a close eye on them.

Windy weather inside the final 50km would make their lives trickier as it swept across the road. Several teams sought to take advantage of it but the echelons just never came.

Markus took her opportunity to jump the gap to the two escapees, eventually joining forces with them with just over 40km remaining.

The peloton was determined not to be outwitted for a second day in a row and Valcar Travel & Service driving on the front of the peloton with a full complement of riders spelled the end of the original breakaway.

With the peloton bearing down and 23km to go, Markus attacked again with the hope of repeating Kristen Faulkner’s feat of stage 1. As she passed through the finish line to start her final lap, the Dutchwoman still had just under a minute on the peloton behind, which was fracturing under the efforts to bring her back.

It would take a massive effort from Team DSM to close down Markus, who hardly looked under strain as she tapped out a high tempo. Under the flamme rouge, the peloton had her in its sights and it would be another tense finale as Markus just held off the bunch.