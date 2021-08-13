Ladies Tour of Norway stage 2: Sprinters denied again as Riejanne Markus solos to win
Kristen Faulkner holds onto the race lead as Riejanne Markus gives the breakaway riders two wins in a row.
Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) made sure the sprinters were denied for the second consecutive day on stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Norway. Emulating Kristen Faulkner’s solo efforts Thursday, Markus attacked from the breakaway group with just over 20km to go and made it to the finish with meters to spare on the chasing bunch behind.
Coryn Rivera was the Team DSM rider who had the frustration of coming second on this ocassion, while Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) rounded out the top three.
Unlike Faulkner, Markus was not in the early breakaway, and she bridged to the two-rider escape inside the final 50 kilometers. The three worked together for a while but Markus attacked as the peloton loomed into sight behind them with 23km to go.
She was allowed to gain close to a minute before DSM began shutting the gap down. However, it was too little too late from the peloton and Markus had just enough to take the spoils.
“It’s my first win on the WorldTour. I don’t get so many opportunities and to be able to finish it off like this it’s really cool,” Markus said after the stage. “I had it once before where I was caught 20 meters before the finish line so I was really scared to celebrate before. I was trying to close my eyes and make it to the finish line and I’m so happy I won it. I was waiting for a win for a couple of years now so I’m very happy.
“We tried to make it a hard race initially. Today it was really hard, we made a move with the team and I’m really thankful to the girls. I was able to attack but it was not easy to bridge but I was happy I made it.”
Faulkner remains in the race lead, but she is now equal on time with Markus, who is in second place.
🏁
🥇@Riejannee
🥈@CorynRivera
🥉@aliACTIONjackso #UCIWWT #lton21 pic.twitter.com/MNcCr37gIz
— UCI_WWT (@UCI_WWT) August 13, 2021
Timed to perfection
It was another super aggressive start to the stage with the peloton setting a very fast pace. A strong pairing of Aude Biannic (Movistar) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) would eventually get clear after close to 40km of racing. They would never be allowed more than two minutes of an advantage as the bunch kept a close eye on them.
Windy weather inside the final 50km would make their lives trickier as it swept across the road. Several teams sought to take advantage of it but the echelons just never came.
Markus took her opportunity to jump the gap to the two escapees, eventually joining forces with them with just over 40km remaining.
The peloton was determined not to be outwitted for a second day in a row and Valcar Travel & Service driving on the front of the peloton with a full complement of riders spelled the end of the original breakaway.
With the peloton bearing down and 23km to go, Markus attacked again with the hope of repeating Kristen Faulkner’s feat of stage 1. As she passed through the finish line to start her final lap, the Dutchwoman still had just under a minute on the peloton behind, which was fracturing under the efforts to bring her back.
It would take a massive effort from Team DSM to close down Markus, who hardly looked under strain as she tapped out a high tempo. Under the flamme rouge, the peloton had her in its sights and it would be another tense finale as Markus just held off the bunch.
🇳🇴 #LTON21
What. A. Win. 😍 #samenwinnen pic.twitter.com/LhT7TIdfWO
— Team Jumbo-Visma Women (@JumboVismaWomen) August 13, 2021
Ladies Tour of Norway Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|3:40:01
|2
|RIVERA Coryn
|Team DSM
|0:00
|3
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing
|0:00
|4
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|5
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|6
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00
|7
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|8
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|9
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|10
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:00
|11
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|12
|GASKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|13
|MAJERUS Christine
|SD Worx
|0:00
|14
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|15
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|16
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|17
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|18
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|0:00
|19
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Norway
|0:00
|20
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|21
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:00
|22
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|SD Worx
|0:00
|23
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|0:00
|24
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|25
|HEINE Vita
|Norway
|0:00
|26
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:00
|27
|REUSSER Marlen
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:00
|28
|GARCÍA Mavi
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:00
|29
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|30
|NEYLAN Rachel
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|31
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|SD Worx
|0:00
|32
|VAN DER BURG Nancy
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|0:00
|33
|GUDERZO Tatiana
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:00
|34
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|35
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|36
|WORST Annemarie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|37
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:00
|38
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|0:00
|39
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|40
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|0:00
|41
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|42
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|43
|ANDERSEN Susanne
|Team DSM
|0:00
|44
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:29
|45
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|0:32
|46
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:43
|47
|JØRGENSEN Tiril
|Norway
|0:43
|48
|THOMAS Leah
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|49
|RAVNDAL Birgitte
|Norway
|0:43
|50
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:43
|51
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing
|0:43
|52
|PINTAR Urša
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:43
|53
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|54
|LUTRO Amalie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|1:20
|55
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|1:20
|56
|BUYSMAN Nina
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:20
|57
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:20
|58
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|1:20
|59
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing
|1:20
|60
|KENNEDY Lucy
|Team BikeExchange
|1:20
|61
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange
|1:20
|62
|FOURNIER Roxane
|SD Worx
|1:20
|63
|VAN DER HEIJDEN Inge
|Plantur-Pura
|1:20
|64
|YONAMINE Eri
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|1:20
|65
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:20
|66
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:20
|67
|WRIGHT Sophie
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|1:29
|68
|MOBERG Emilie
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|1:29
|69
|RATTO Rossella
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|1:29
|70
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|1:29
|71
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:29
|72
|OLAUSSON Wilma
|Team DSM
|1:29
|73
|RYAN Alexis
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:29
|74
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|1:29
|75
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:29
|76
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:29
|77
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange
|4:18
|78
|WORRACK Trixi
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|4:18
|79
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|4:53
|80
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|4:53
|81
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|4:53
|82
|ERATH Tanja
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|7:48
|83
|CHRISTIAN Anna
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|7:48
|84
|LIND Magdalene
|Norway
|7:48
|85
|LORVIK Ingrid
|Norway
|7:48
|86
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|7:48
|87
|LIMPENS Pien
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7:48
|88
|GHEKIERE Justine
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|9:12
|89
|PEÑUELA Diana
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|9:12
|90
|OLSEN Ann Helen
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|9:12
|91
|OLSEN Elise Marie
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|9:12
|92
|VAN GOGH Natalie
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|9:12
|93
|POLLICINI Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|9:12
|94
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|9:12
|95
|PENTON Sara
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|9:12
|96
|KUIJPERS Evy
|Liv Racing
|9:12
|97
|KESSLER Nina
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|9:12
|98
|ANDERSSON Caroline
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|9:12
|99
|BAKKER Manon
|Plantur-Pura
|9:12
|100
|DE JONG Demi
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|9:12
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|7:18:06
|2
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|0:00
|3
|ANDERSEN Susanne
|Team DSM
|0:04
|4
|RIVERA Coryn
|Team DSM
|0:04
|5
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing
|0:06
|6
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:10
|7
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|0:10
|8
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10
|9
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:10
|10
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|0:10
|11
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10
|12
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|13
|GASKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:10
|14
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:10
|15
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|0:10
|16
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10
|17
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|SD Worx
|0:10
|18
|GARCÍA Mavi
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:10
|19
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:10
|20
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|0:10
|21
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:10
|22
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|0:10
|23
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|0:10
|24
|VAN DER BURG Nancy
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|0:10
|25
|REUSSER Marlen
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:10
|26
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:10
|27
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|0:10
|28
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Norway
|0:10
|29
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|SD Worx
|0:10
|30
|HEINE Vita
|Norway
|0:10
|31
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|0:10
|32
|NEYLAN Rachel
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:10
|33
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:10
|34
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:10
|35
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:10
|36
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:10
|37
|WORST Annemarie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:10
|38
|GUDERZO Tatiana
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:10
|39
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:10
|40
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10
|41
|MAJERUS Christine
|SD Worx
|0:10
|42
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:10
|43
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:39
|44
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|0:50
|45
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:53
|46
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|0:53
|47
|PINTAR Urša
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:53
|48
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:53
|49
|RAVNDAL Birgitte
|Norway
|0:53
|50
|THOMAS Leah
|Movistar Team
|0:53
|51
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing
|0:53
|52
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:26
|53
|FOURNIER Roxane
|SD Worx
|1:30
|54
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:30
|55
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|1:30
|56
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|1:30
|57
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing
|1:30
|58
|KENNEDY Lucy
|Team BikeExchange
|1:30
|59
|YONAMINE Eri
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|1:30
|60
|MOBERG Emilie
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|1:39
|61
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:39
|62
|WRIGHT Sophie
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|1:39
|63
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|1:39
|64
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:39
|65
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|1:39
|66
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|2:06
|67
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange
|2:10
|68
|RYAN Alexis
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:31
|69
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:51
|70
|OLAUSSON Wilma
|Team DSM
|3:03
|71
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:38
|72
|VAN DER HEIJDEN Inge
|Plantur-Pura
|3:56
|73
|LUTRO Amalie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|4:05
|74
|RATTO Rossella
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|4:14
|75
|BUYSMAN Nina
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4:21
|76
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|5:03
|77
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|5:51
|78
|JØRGENSEN Tiril
|Norway
|6:36
|79
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange
|7:19
|80
|LIMPENS Pien
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7:58
|81
|ERATH Tanja
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|7:58
|82
|LORVIK Ingrid
|Norway
|7:58
|83
|OLSEN Elise Marie
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|9:22
|84
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|9:52
|85
|POLLICINI Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|10:21
|86
|WORRACK Trixi
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|10:30
|87
|CHRISTIAN Anna
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|10:33
|88
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|11:05
|89
|ANDERSSON Caroline
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|11:16
|90
|DE JONG Demi
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|11:30
|91
|PEÑUELA Diana
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|11:48
|92
|KESSLER Nina
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|11:48
|93
|PENTON Sara
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|11:57
|94
|GHEKIERE Justine
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|12:01
|95
|KUIJPERS Evy
|Liv Racing
|12:13
|96
|BAKKER Manon
|Plantur-Pura
|12:13
|97
|LIND Magdalene
|Norway
|13:41
|98
|OLSEN Ann Helen
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|14:10
|99
|VAN GOGH Natalie
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|15:19
|100
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|15:24
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|18
|2
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing
|13
|3
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|11
|4
|MAJERUS Christine
|SD Worx
|7
|5
|ANDERSEN Susanne
|Team DSM
|6
|6
|RIVERA Coryn
|Team DSM
|5
|7
|VAN GOGH Natalie
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|4
|8
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|9
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|10
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|11
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|12
|CHRISTIAN Anna
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|3
|13
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|14
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|2
|15
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|16
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|2
|17
|JØRGENSEN Tiril
|Norway
|2
|18
|PEÑUELA Diana
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|2
|19
|BUYSMAN Nina
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7:18:16
|2
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|3
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|SD Worx
|0:00
|4
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|0:00
|5
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|6
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:43
|7
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:20
|8
|WRIGHT Sophie
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|1:29
|9
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:29
|10
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:41
|11
|OLAUSSON Wilma
|Team DSM
|2:53
|12
|VAN DER HEIJDEN Inge
|Plantur-Pura
|3:46
|13
|LUTRO Amalie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3:55
|14
|JØRGENSEN Tiril
|Norway
|6:26
|15
|LIMPENS Pien
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7:48
|16
|OLSEN Elise Marie
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|9:12
|17
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|9:42
|18
|ANDERSSON Caroline
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|11:06
|19
|BAKKER Manon
|Plantur-Pura
|12:03
|20
|LIND Magdalene
|Norway
|13:31
|21
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|15:14
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BUYSMAN Nina
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9
|2
|CHRISTIAN Anna
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|5
|3
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|5
|4
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|4
|5
|JØRGENSEN Tiril
|Norway
|4
|6
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team DSM
|21:54:48
|2
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|0:00
|4
|SD Worx
|0:00
|5
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|6
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|7
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:00
|8
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:29
|9
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:43
|10
|Norway
|0:43
|11
|Liv Racing
|0:43
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|13
|Team BikeExchange
|1:20
|14
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|2:40
|15
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3:14
|16
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|9:08
|17
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|9:17
|18
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|16:53
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.