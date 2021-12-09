Lachlan Morton to auction “Alt Tour” jersey for charity

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

It’s not uncommon for bikepackers to wear the same clothing day in, day out, often washing in streams or hotel room sinks, until the chosen outfit is like a second skin.

It is uncommon, and was unheard of however, for a bikepacker to ride the length of the Tour de France, including transfers, faster than the WorldTour peloton.

So, it’s safe to say that EF Education-Nippo’s Lachlan Morton achieved über-bikepacker status last summer when the 29-year-old beat the peloton to Paris during his 18-day Tour de France Alt Tour wearing the same kit, every single day.

And now, Morton’s well-loved pink Alt Tour jersey can be yours. Please note: 18-day Tour de France results not guaranteed.

On Monday, Morton listed the ‘heavily used’ team jersey on the online commerce platform eBay. As of publication of this story, the highest bid was $2,052.

Morton stated on Instagram that he considered keeping the jersey as a souvenir of his tour but decided that it be better served netting some cash for a non-profit. Morton raised £500,000 for World Bicycle Relief during the Alt Tour, which included money from raffling off the team-issue SuperSix EVO bike he rode on the Alt Tour.

The proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Pedaling Minds, a Boulder, Colorado-based non-profit started by former professional cyclist Michael Friedman. Friedman started Pedaling Minds in 2014 after he retired from professional cycling, and since then the organization has provided thousands of hours of in-person clinics to school-aged children, focusing on bike skills, the science of the bicycle, and universal themes like teamwork, problem solving, and collaboration.

Interested buyers have until Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 5:45 MST to make an offer. Morton has offered to sign the jersey if the buyer is interested.