Road

Lachlan Morton completes epic charity ride to Ukraine border, raises over $200,000 for refugees

The Australian rode 1,063km from Munich to the Ukrainian border in just over a day and 21 hours.

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) completed his 1,063km ride from Munich to the Ukraine border, raising over $200,000 and counting for GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund in the process.

Morton set off on the ride at 5am CET on Saturday and completed the epic effort in just over one day and 21 hours. His GPS records show that he only stopped to rest and refuel for three hours and 36 minutes.

The ride took in Germany, the Czech Republic, and Poland before the Australian reached the border at Korczowa-Krakovets.

Morton was moved to act following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The invasion has led to over 3 million refugees fleeing Ukraine and traveling into countries such as Poland and Germany.

“Well, we made it to the border here. Thanks to everyone who supported this trip,” Morton said in a video posted on his Instagram page.

“Everyone who came out road made it a very special day. This marks the end of a chosen hardship for me but this is symbolic of a hardship that’s being enforced on a whole bunch of people on the other side of this border. I’m glad that the cycling community could get together and support those people.”

To donate to Morton’s “one ride away” click here.

 

