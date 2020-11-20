La Tropicale Amissa Bongo 2021 postponed

The 16th edition of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo has been postponed due to COVID-19 precautions and no new date has been set for this race.

Originally on the calendar for January 18-24, 2021 in Gabon, the UCI 2.1 event was to bring together the best cyclists on the African continent to race against other pros from around the globe.

“In the weeks and months to come, we will remain particularly attentive to the development of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to study with the authorities, the possibility of safely organizing this 16th edition of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo which holds us so much to heart, on a more auspicious date in 2021,” reads a statement on the event web site.

The 2020 edition saw Cofidis, Total Direct Énergie, Nippo Delko One Provence, and several other European-based continental level teams square off against African continental teams Pro Touch, Bai Sicasal-Petro de Luanda, as well as a handful of national squads from Gabon, Eritrea, Algeria, Morocco and Rwanda.

“We are able to invite as many as eight WorldTour level teams,” race director Philippe Crépel told Bicycling magazine in 2013. “Instead, I think we have the right balance with four Tour de France teams, two African professional teams, and the best African national teams. It’s a good mix.”

Frenchman Jordan Levasseur (Natura4Ever–Roubaix–Lille Métropole) won the Tropical Amissa Bongo in 2020, ahead of Eritrean Natnael Tesfatsion (NTT Continental Cycling Team) by one second.