La Route d’Occitanie stage 3: Egan Bernal takes the win, slots into overall lead

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) won stage 3 of the La Route d’Occitanie, attacking on the final climb of the Col de Beyrède.

The 2019 Tour de France winner distanced himself from Ineos teammate Pavel Sivakov by 10 seconds, and was 17 seconds ahead of Astana’s Aleksander Vlasov. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) rounded out the top five.

Lilian Calmejane (Total-Direct Energie) and Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) had been in a break that had formed earlier in the day, but they threw in the towel with 10 kilometers remaining. And this is when Bernal chose to attack.

Stage 3 saw the peloton traverse more than 4,000 meters of climbing — including three category 1 climbs.

“This is a test day for all the favorites of the Tour,” France’s Thibaut Pinot said.

Bernal is 14 seconds ahead of Sivakov in the general classification.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome ceded five minutes to teammate Bernal on stage 3, and now sits in 32nd place overall.

The final stage of the Route d’Occitanie is scheduled for Tuesday, between Lectoure and Rocamadour.

Stage 3

1. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos), 4:36:44

2. Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineo), at :10

3. Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Pro Team), at :17

4. Thibault Pinot (Groupama – FDJ), at :31

5. Bauke Mollema (Trek – Segafredo), at 1:05

6. Warren Barguil (Team Arkéa Samsic), at 1:09

7. Richie Porte (Trek – Segafredo), at 1:11

8. Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), at 1:18

9. Rafel Valls (Bahrain – McLaren), at 1:39

10. Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama – FDJ), at s.t.