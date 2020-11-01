La Course to feature six climbs on Mûr-de-Bretagne

The 2021 edition of La Course by le Tour de France couldn’t be more challenging.

The 130km route, set for June 27, will tackle the famed “wall” at the Mûr-de-Bretagne no less than six times during the race.

Since its introduction in 2014, La Course has sent the women’s peloton on the Champs-Élysées, over the Col d’Izoard, and on a circuit course at the foot of the Pyrénées. The eighth edition of the annual race will take the riders to Mûr-de-Bretagne, known as “the Breton Alpe d’Huez.”

While the men will face a double serving of the climb in the finale of stage 2, the women’s peloton will tackle it six times on June 27th. The course is about 130 km long and includes five laps of a circuit to be completed before the finish.

Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) won the 2020 edition of La Course in Nice, France.