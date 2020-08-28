La Course by Le Tour de France start list features van Vleuten, Vos, and Deignan
World champions, multi-time La Course winners, and powerhouse teams will line up in Nice for the seventh edition of this premier Women's WorldTour race.
The seventh running of the La Course by Le Tour de France start list is a whos-who of elite women’s cycling. Two-time La Course winners Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and Marianne Vos (CCC Team), former world champion Lizzy Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) who is fresh off a win at the GP de Plouay, and Chloe Hosking (Rally Cycling) — who won this race in 2016 — will captain their respective teams when they line up for this Saturday race.
Marianne Vos, with La Course wins last year and in 2014, has expressed confidence and that she feels this year’s parcours suits her well.
“Last year’s was a fantastic win for me personally. After the first time on the Champs-Elysées, it was a different course but the same sensations and feelings crossing the line,” the Dutchwoman said. “The course [this year] does not seem to be made for a specific type of rider. It’s not for the sprinters, it’s not for the climbers, it gives possibilities for a breakaway, it gives possibilities even for a sprinter if she survives but also the stronger climbers or classics riders can make a difference.”
La Course’s 96-kilometer course, which uses part of the route from the men’s race, will be raced along two large loops. It starts along the Mediterranean coast and heads north toward the category 3 Côte de Rimiez, located just 8 km into the race.
Lizzie Deignan, fresh from her third victory in the Grand Prix de Plouay, commented, “I think it’s actually a good course, a good racing course, I know Annemiek [van Vleuten] was very vocal by saying it was not a WorldTour level [route] but this year was an easy year for ASO to back out from having a woman’s race, and I’m pleased that there’s still a race”.
Race director Jean-Marc Marino is confident that the 7th edition of La Course will be exciting to watch and he warns that tactics, more than strength, will be the key on the 96-km course designed in the hills around Nice.
“It’s a pretty hard course at first, with a 5.5-km climb (Côte de Rimiez) at 5 percent and then it goes on climbing. It’s the Nice hinterland and we know how bumpy it is. Then there is a really steep descent — very technical — and then 20 km on the flat,” said Marino. “We can expect a big battle in the climbs. The big question is whether a sprinter can survive or whether a breakaway can go all the way. We noticed in the past that if we made too hard a course, it was always the same [women] who won. This time, it might not be the strongest who wins, but certainly the most clever,” he added.
La Course by Le Tour de France start list:
CCC – LIV
Marianne Vos
Sofia Bertizzolo
Riejanne Markus
Soraya Paladin
Pauliena Rooijakkers
Team Sunweb
Leah Kirchmann
Anna Henderson
Alison Jackson
Juliette Labous
Liane Lippert
Floortje Mackaij
FDJ Nouvelle – Aquitaine Futuroscope
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig
Stine Borgli
Clara Copponi
Emilia Fahlin
Evita Muzic
Jade Wiel
Mitchelton-Scott
Annemiek Van Vleuten
Jessica Allen
Grace Brown
Gracie Elvin
Jessica Roberts
Sarah Roy
Rally Cycling
Chloe Hosking
Krista Doebel-Hickok
Heidi Franz
Leigh Ann Ganzar
Sara Poidevin
Emma White
Canyon // SRAM Racing
Katarzyna Niewiadoma
Alena Amialiusik
Hannah Barnes
Tiffany Cromwell
Jessica Pratt
Omer Shapira
Trek – Segafredo
Elizabeth Deignan
Lauretta Hanson
Elisa Longo Borghini
Anna Plichta
Tayler Wiles
Ruth Winder
Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team
Christine Majerus
Jolien Dhoore
Amalie Dideriksen
Lonneke Uneken
Jip van den Bos
Chantal van den Broek-blaak
Movistar Team Women
Sheyla Gutierrez
Katrine Aalerud
Aude Biannic
Barbara Guarischi
Paula Patiño
Gloria Rodriguez
Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team
Erica Magnaldi
Laura Asencio
Maria Confalonieri
Kathrin Hammes
Ane Santesteban Gonzalez
Lara Vieceli
Ale’ BTC Ljubljana
Marta Bastianelli
Maaike Boogaard
Eugenia Bujak
Tatiana Guderzo
Anna Trevisi
Urška Žigart
Valcar – Travel & Service
Elisa Balsamo
Teniel Campbell
Marta Cavalli
Silvia Persico
Ilaria Sanguineti
Équipe Paule Ka
Emma Jørgensen
Elizabeth Banks
Niamh Fisher-black
Mikayla Harvey
Maria Vittoria Sperotto
Leah Thomas
Team Tibco – Silicon Valley Bank
Lauren Stephens
Leah Dixon
Nina Kessler
Shannon Malseed
Diana Peñuela
HiTec Products – Birk Sport
Lucy Van Der Haar
Vita Heine
Mieke Kröger
Ingrid Lorvik
Amalie Lutro
Greta Richioud
Lotto-Soudal Ladies
Lotte Kopecky
Teuntje Beekhuis
Danielle Christmas
Arianna Fidanza
Lone Meertens
Abby-Mae Parkinson
Team Arkéa
Sandra Levenez
Pauline Allin
Charlotte Becker
Léa Curinier
Fatima El Hayani
Gladys Verhulst
Parkhotel Valkenburg
Demi Vollering
Nina Buijsman
Romy Kasper
Hanna Nilsson
Karlijn Swinkels
Nancy Van Der Burg
Astana Women’s Team
Arlenis Sierra Canadilla
Olivija Baleišyte
Blanca Moreno
Francesca Pattaro
Katia Ragusa
Olga Shekel
Charente – Maritime Women Cycling
Noemie Abgrall
Alice Coutinho
India Grangier
Lucie Lahaye
Manon Souyris
Balladyne Tritsch
Aromitalia – Basso Bikes – Vaiano
Rasa Leleivyte
Letizia Borghesi
Anastasia Carbonari
Carmela Cipriani
Sofia Collinelli
Emilia Matteoli
Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
Edwige Pitel
Marie Soleil Blais
Annabel Fisher
Diana Klimova
Mia Radotic
Noemi Rüegg
Bizkaia – Durango
Elizabeth Holden
Alice Arzuffi
Ariana Gilabert
Lucia Gonzalez
Amaia Lartitegi
Carla Oberholzer