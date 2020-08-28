La Course by Le Tour de France start list features van Vleuten, Vos, and Deignan

The seventh running of the La Course by Le Tour de France start list is a whos-who of elite women’s cycling. Two-time La Course winners Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and Marianne Vos (CCC Team), former world champion Lizzy Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) who is fresh off a win at the GP de Plouay, and Chloe Hosking (Rally Cycling) — who won this race in 2016 — will captain their respective teams when they line up for this Saturday race.

Marianne Vos, with La Course wins last year and in 2014, has expressed confidence and that she feels this year’s parcours suits her well.

“Last year’s was a fantastic win for me personally. After the first time on the Champs-Elysées, it was a different course but the same sensations and feelings crossing the line,” the Dutchwoman said. “The course [this year] does not seem to be made for a specific type of rider. It’s not for the sprinters, it’s not for the climbers, it gives possibilities for a breakaway, it gives possibilities even for a sprinter if she survives but also the stronger climbers or classics riders can make a difference.”

La Course’s 96-kilometer course, which uses part of the route from the men’s race, will be raced along two large loops. It starts along the Mediterranean coast and heads north toward the category 3 Côte de Rimiez, located just 8 km into the race.

Lizzie Deignan, fresh from her third victory in the Grand Prix de Plouay, commented, “I think it’s actually a good course, a good racing course, I know Annemiek [van Vleuten] was very vocal by saying it was not a WorldTour level [route] but this year was an easy year for ASO to back out from having a woman’s race, and I’m pleased that there’s still a race”.

Race director Jean-Marc Marino is confident that the 7th edition of La Course will be exciting to watch and he warns that tactics, more than strength, will be the key on the 96-km course designed in the hills around Nice.

“It’s a pretty hard course at first, with a 5.5-km climb (Côte de Rimiez) at 5 percent and then it goes on climbing. It’s the Nice hinterland and we know how bumpy it is. Then there is a really steep descent — very technical — and then 20 km on the flat,” said Marino. “We can expect a big battle in the climbs. The big question is whether a sprinter can survive or whether a breakaway can go all the way. We noticed in the past that if we made too hard a course, it was always the same [women] who won. This time, it might not be the strongest who wins, but certainly the most clever,” he added.

La Course by Le Tour de France start list:

CCC – LIV

Marianne Vos

Sofia Bertizzolo

Riejanne Markus

Soraya Paladin

Pauliena Rooijakkers

Team Sunweb

Leah Kirchmann

Anna Henderson

Alison Jackson

Juliette Labous

Liane Lippert

Floortje Mackaij

FDJ Nouvelle – Aquitaine Futuroscope

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig

Stine Borgli

Clara Copponi

Emilia Fahlin

Evita Muzic

Jade Wiel

Mitchelton-Scott

Annemiek Van Vleuten

Jessica Allen

Grace Brown

Gracie Elvin

Jessica Roberts

Sarah Roy

Rally Cycling

Chloe Hosking

Krista Doebel-Hickok

Heidi Franz

Leigh Ann Ganzar

Sara Poidevin

Emma White

Canyon // SRAM Racing

Katarzyna Niewiadoma

Alena Amialiusik

Hannah Barnes

Tiffany Cromwell

Jessica Pratt

Omer Shapira

Trek – Segafredo

Elizabeth Deignan

Lauretta Hanson

Elisa Longo Borghini

Anna Plichta

Tayler Wiles

Ruth Winder

Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team

Christine Majerus

Jolien Dhoore

Amalie Dideriksen

Lonneke Uneken

Jip van den Bos

Chantal van den Broek-blaak

Movistar Team Women

Sheyla Gutierrez

Katrine Aalerud

Aude Biannic

Barbara Guarischi

Paula Patiño

Gloria Rodriguez

Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team

Erica Magnaldi

Laura Asencio

Maria Confalonieri

Kathrin Hammes

Ane Santesteban Gonzalez

Lara Vieceli

Ale’ BTC Ljubljana

Marta Bastianelli

Maaike Boogaard

Eugenia Bujak

Tatiana Guderzo

Anna Trevisi

Urška Žigart

Valcar – Travel & Service

Elisa Balsamo

Teniel Campbell

Marta Cavalli

Silvia Persico

Ilaria Sanguineti

Équipe Paule Ka

Emma Jørgensen

Elizabeth Banks

Niamh Fisher-black

Mikayla Harvey

Maria Vittoria Sperotto

Leah Thomas

Team Tibco – Silicon Valley Bank

Lauren Stephens

Leah Dixon

Nina Kessler

Shannon Malseed

Diana Peñuela

HiTec Products – Birk Sport

Lucy Van Der Haar

Vita Heine

Mieke Kröger

Ingrid Lorvik

Amalie Lutro

Greta Richioud

Lotto-Soudal Ladies

Lotte Kopecky

Teuntje Beekhuis

Danielle Christmas

Arianna Fidanza

Lone Meertens

Abby-Mae Parkinson

Team Arkéa

Sandra Levenez

Pauline Allin

Charlotte Becker

Léa Curinier

Fatima El Hayani

Gladys Verhulst

Parkhotel Valkenburg

Demi Vollering

Nina Buijsman

Romy Kasper

Hanna Nilsson

Karlijn Swinkels

Nancy Van Der Burg

Astana Women’s Team

Arlenis Sierra Canadilla

Olivija Baleišyte

Blanca Moreno

Francesca Pattaro

Katia Ragusa

Olga Shekel

Charente – Maritime Women Cycling

Noemie Abgrall

Alice Coutinho

India Grangier

Lucie Lahaye

Manon Souyris

Balladyne Tritsch

Aromitalia – Basso Bikes – Vaiano

Rasa Leleivyte

Letizia Borghesi

Anastasia Carbonari

Carmela Cipriani

Sofia Collinelli

Emilia Matteoli

Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team

Edwige Pitel

Marie Soleil Blais

Annabel Fisher

Diana Klimova

Mia Radotic

Noemi Rüegg

Bizkaia – Durango

Elizabeth Holden

Alice Arzuffi

Ariana Gilabert

Lucia Gonzalez

Amaia Lartitegi

Carla Oberholzer