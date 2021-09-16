L39ion/SRAM criterium offers $100,000 purse, split evenly between men and women

The City of Sacramento will host the inaugural Into the Lion’s Den powered by SRAM, on Saturday, October 30, with a whopping $100,000 purse split evenly between the women’s and men’s pro fields. Prize money also includes $20,000 in cash primes.

L39ION of Los Angeles founder Justin Williams and his brother Cory Williams helped create the event to advance the sport and promote diversity and inclusion.

“My vision has always been to make the sport of cycling great for everyone,” said Williams. “Into the Lion’s Den powered by SRAM will have something for everyone, from fast racing to fun family activities. Ride your bikes, wear costumes and enjoy the community Halloween event. Get hooked on criterium racing during the open races, and then watch current and former national champions go full-gas in the pro crits.”

The L39ion of LA women will contest for half of the $100,000 prize purse at Into the Lion’s Den powered by SRAM. (Photo: Connor Ryan/USA Crits)

Both the pro men’s and women’s fields will each race for 70 minutes on a one-kilometer course with the start/finish line at the intersection of 11th Street and N Street.

The women’s race will start at 3:40 p.m. and the men’s race will start at 5:00 p.m. Awards will follow at 6:20 p.m. local time.

Pro teams invited and registered rider rosters will be announced in early October. L39ION of Los Angeles will be fielding teams in both the men’s and women’s races at Into the Lion’s Den.

A host of other goings-on will take place throughout the day, prior to the pro races. A bike festival, a community Halloween event with a judged costume contest, and a 50-minute amateur criterium are some of the events scheduled at the California State Capital grounds.

Registration is now open for the amateur open criterium.