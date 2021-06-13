L39ion proves unstoppable with third consecutive Tulsa women’s and men’s wins

In the six pro race podium ceremonies at Tulsa Tough, no one but L39ion of Los Angeles riders ever stood on the top step. And at weekend’s end, the overall women’s and men’s top step belong to L39ion, too.

On Sunday in the River Park Criterium, L39ion’s Skylar Schneider took the win with an all-in lead-out from Kendall Ryan. In the men’s race, it was workhorse Tyler Williams posting up for the W after blazing through the fast final corner up front.

Schneider and Cory Williams won their respective overall competitions.

The entire weekend was a show of force for L39ion of Los Angeles.

Indeed, even in the Cat. 1/2 race, Ama Nsek of L39ion won like he did on Friday. Had he not crashed Saturday, he could arguably have swept all three races in that category.

Cry Baby Hill caused attrition on virtually every lap in both pro races.

Heat on Cry Baby

Sunday’s race featured Cry Baby Hill, a short but steep kicker where hundreds of fans partied in the sweltering heat. Fans dumped cold water on riders as they labored up the double-digit-gradient hill.

Also read: Why is it called Cry Baby Hill?

In both races, heat, gravity, and the relentless pace caused severe attrition.

In the women’s race, the front was down to about 25 riders in the final laps.

Schneider took a solo flyer for a couple laps with about 10 laps to go. Once absorbed, she recovered and linked up with Ryan, who took to the front and drilled it over the top of Cry Baby.

L39ion’s Skylar Schneider won the day and the overall, joined on the overall podium by her teammate Kendall Ryan and Makayla MacPherson of Lux.

On the downhill into the final corner, DNA’s Maggie Coles-Lyster came over Ryan and let it all hang out into the right hander. Coles-Lyster stood up and sprinted for the line, but Ryan shepherded Schneider until about 200m to go, where the former Boels-Dolmans WorldTour rider lit it up for a winning margin comfortable enough to post up across the line.

Behind, her work done, Ryan celebrated with both hands up, not caring who passed her in the final meters.

Makayla MacPherson (Lux) took third.

The women’s overall on the weekend was Schneider, Ryan, and MacPherson.

The men’s event was deja vu all over again, with L39ion patrolling the front all day, seemingly unfazed by attacks, the heat, or Cry Baby Hill.

With about 15 laps to go, Colin Strickland attacked, with various configurations of one to three riders joining him off the front for six laps until L39ion brought it all to heel.

In the waning laps, a few more solo riders made attempts, including Chris Riekert (Mike’s Bikes), Eric Marcotte (Best Buddies) and a Primal-Audi Denver rider.

With one lap to go L39ion took charge. Ty Magner pulled off atop Cry Baby, with Tyler Williams and Cory Williams separated by Clever Martinez (DCC) on the downhill into the final corner.

Tyler Williams held his advantage to the line, with Cory Williams celebrating in second right behind him. Martinez was third.

The men’s overall was Cory Williams, Tyler Williams, and Martinez.