L39ion of Los Angeles wraps up Joe Martin Stage Race as Tyler Williams and Skylar Schneider take GC

L39ion of Los Angeles continued its dream season in the U.S. domestic pro ranks, wrapping up the overall men’s and women’s titles at the Joe Martin Stage Race.

Skylar Schneider, who won the race’s opening stage, successfully defended the jersey for three more stages against a strong challenge from Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, which swept the stage 3 individual time trial, and tried to dethrone Schneider with Veronica Ewers.

Schneider fended off the attacks during Sunday’s criterium to win the bunch sprint, take the stage, and defend her leader’s jersey. Schneider defended the lead largely by herself and with her teammate, Julyn Aguila, after she lost three of her teammates earlier in the race.

“This has pretty much been my biggest goal all year and a lot of my training has revolved around coming here to hopefully win my first UCI GC, and as a result, I had some good fitness,” Schneider said. “To bring this one home feels really good. It shows the L39ION is more than just a crit team, and the women’s team is definitely on the right path to becoming bigger and better next year.”

In the men’s race, L39ion’s Tyler Williams fought back in the final criterium to snatch back the yellow leader’s jersey he won on the opening stage. Williams carried the lead through two stages but then lost the GC lead to Gage Hecht (Aevolo), who powered to the victory in the stage 3 individual time trial. Hecht and teammate Tyler Stites went 1-3 in the ITT one day after Stites claimed the stage 2 road race title.

That win placed Hecht two seconds ahead of Williams heading into the final criterium.

After four days of fierce racing at @joemartinstage, we’re proud to see @tylerstites1 come away with the KOM jersey, and @GageHecht finish a solid second place overall after winning stage 3! Thanks to #JMSR21 for hosting a great event. Until next year! pic.twitter.com/ZCtzLza2zj — Aevolo Cycling (@Aevolo_Cycling) August 30, 2021

George Simpson of Project Echelon Racing won the final criterium, but Williams was able to gain seven seconds during the race to leapfrog Hecht in the standings.

“The way the guys rallied around me today, I was suffering, I was not feeling my best, but they were so good, and they had so much faith in me that I was able to keep pushing and we did the damn thing,” Williams said. “That was pretty nuts. It will take a little bit for it to actually set in, it was quite an emotional rollercoaster over the last 24 hours.”

Joe Martin Stage Race Final GC

Elite Women

Skylar Schneider, L39ion of Los Angeles, 6:39:58 Veronica Ewers, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at 0:13 Heidi Franz, Rally Cycling, at 0:39 Clara Honsinger, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at 0:42 Anet Barrera, 3T/Q+M, at 1:55 Emma Langley, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at 2:25 Samantha Runnels, 3T/Q+M, at 5:11 Erica Clevenger, DNA Pro Cycling, at 5:32 Maggie Coles-Lyster, DNA Pro Cycling, at 5:33 Holly Henry, InstaFund La Prima, at 5:49

Elite Men