L39ION of Los Angeles signs Kyle Murphy

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Crit powerhouse L39ION of Los Angeles has signed US national road champion Kyle Murphy for 2023.

Murphy will join the LA-based squad after five years at UCI ProTeam Human Powered Health (formerly Rally Cycling). The 31-year-old lives in California.

Read also: Power Analysis: How Kyle Murphy won US pro nats with a perfectly-timed attack

Murphy, an all-rounder with a knack for climbing, brings nearly a decade of pro road racing to the ever-evolving squad.

“So many big thoughts about this move — beyond excited to reconnect with American fans, teams, races, community,” Murphy wrote in an Instagram story. “To be more present and active in said spaces. To spend more time with my family here and to bring them to more races. To be part of the team that Cory and Justin [Williams] have labored to create. I am over the moon. I have been craving a change like this in my life and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity. Bless up!! Been an amazing journey on HPH but damn I am ready for this next adventure!!”

Established by Justin and Cory Williams in 2019, L39ION of Los Angeles has fast come to dominate the domestic crit scene in the US, both through its winning prowess and singular ability to captivate a wide audience.

L39ION has also fielded teams at some of the US’ last holdout road races; in 2021, Tyler Williams won the overall at the Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas.

Other L39ION riders, like Lance Haidet and Freddy Ovett, are frequently spotted at gravel races.