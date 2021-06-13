Become a Member

L39ion of Los Angeles continues Tulsa dominance

Cory Williams leads trio of teammates across the line, as Kendall Ryan leads teammate Skyler Scheider onto the podium.

L39ion of Los Angles commanded all three men’s podium spots and the top two women’s podium spots of the Tulsa Arts District Criterium Saturday night.

After his team marshaled the peloton for virtually the entire race, shutting down move after move, Cory Williams took the sprint after his brother Justin Williams opened a gap in the final lap and three L39ion riders powered off the front, holding their advantage to the line.

Tyler Williams (no relation to the other two Williams) and Ty Magner were second and third, respectively, with Justin Williams coming across the line in fourth, shaking his head.

Cory Williams took the win after L39ion of Los Angeles controlled the entire 60-minute criterium tip to tail. His teammates Tyler Williams, Ty Magner, and Justin Williams finished behind him. 

In Saturday evening’s women’s D1/pro race, DNA Pro Cycling rode the front for most of the event. In the final lap, DNA’s Heather Fischer and Kendall Ryan bumped elbows in the final lap, and Fischer went down hard.

Ryan got onto the wheel of a DNA rider into the final corner, and sprinted for the victory with her teammate and Friday’s winner Skyler Schneider on her wheel across the line. Makayla MacPherson (Lux) was third.

L39ion’s dominant performance on day two of Tulsa Tough comes on the heels of the squad winning three races on day one: Cat. 1/2 with Ama Nsek, women’s pro with Schneider, and men’s pro with Justin Williams.

Tulsa Tough continues Sunday, and VeloNews and Peloton Magazine are streaming live coverage for free courtesy USA Crits.

Tulsa Tough Arts District Criterium

D1/Pro Women

  1. Kendall Ryan (L39ion of Los Angeles), 59:28.1
  2. Skyler Schneider (L39ion of Los Angeles), 59:28.8
  3. Makayla MacPherson (Lux), 59:28.9

Complete women’s results

D1/Pro Men

  1. Cory Williams (L39ion of Los Angeles), 1:14:46.9
  2. Tyler Williams (L39ion of Los Angeles), 1:14:47.0
  3. Ty Magner (L39ion of Los Angeles), 1:14:48.5

Complete men’s results

