L39ION of Los Angeles announces 2023 team roster
Yarely Salazar, Robin Carpenter, and US road champion Kyle Murphy make up the 18-rider squad for next year.
L39ION of Los Angeles has announced its 2023 team roster, which includes the additions of Yarely Salazar, Robin Carpenter, and US road champion Kyle Murphy.
The team will enter into its fifth season with a total of 18 riders.
“With this group, 2023 will be our best year yet,” said L39ION’s founder Justin Williams. “Every member brings something unique, and by adding Yarely, Kyle, and Robin into the mix we’ll continue to disrupt what the traditional cycling team looks like.”
Yarely Salazar is an Olympian and former Mexican national road champion. She makes the transfer to L39ION from UCI pro team Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling.
Murphy joins the L39ION ranks with seven years of professional road racing under his belt, including a US national road racing championship in 2022.
“I am beyond excited to reconnect with American fans, teams, races, and communities,” he said. “I am over the moon to be a part of the team that Cory and Justin have labored to create. I have been craving a change like this in my life and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity.”
Carpenter, Murphy’s former teammate at Human Powered Health, joins L39ION after five years with the UCI ProTeam.
L39ION of Los Angeles 2023 team roster:
Alec Cowan – Calgary, Canada
Alexis Ryan – Ventura, California
Amber Joseph – Bridgetown, Barbados
Cory Williams – Los Angeles, California
Eder Frayre – Ensenada, Mexico
Gavin Hoover – Los Angeles, California
Julyn Aguila – San Luis Potosí, Mexico
Justin Williams – Los Angeles, California
Kendall Ryan – Ventura, California
Kyle Murphy – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Lance Haidet – Bend, Oregon
Robin Carpenter – Philadelphia, PA
Sam Boardman – Washington, DC
Samantha Schneider – West Allis, Wisconsin
Skylar Schneider – West Allis, Wisconsin
Ty Magner – Athens, Georgia
Tyler Williams – Santa Rosa, California
Yarely Salazar – Culiacán, Mexico