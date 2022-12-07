Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 30% OFF OUTSIDE+

Fuel All Your Adventures With This Holiday Sale

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News Road
Road

L39ION of Los Angeles announces 2023 team roster

Yarely Salazar, Robin Carpenter, and US road champion Kyle Murphy make up the 18-rider squad for next year.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

L39ION of Los Angeles has announced its 2023 team roster, which includes the additions of Yarely Salazar, Robin Carpenter, and US road champion Kyle Murphy.

The team will enter into its fifth season with a total of 18 riders.

“With this group, 2023 will be our best year yet,” said L39ION’s founder Justin Williams. “Every member brings something unique, and by adding Yarely, Kyle, and Robin into the mix we’ll continue to disrupt what the traditional cycling team looks like.”

Yarely Salazar is an Olympian and former Mexican national road champion. She makes the transfer to L39ION from UCI pro team Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling.

Murphy joins the L39ION ranks with seven years of professional road racing under his belt, including a US national road racing championship in 2022.

“I am beyond excited to reconnect with American fans, teams, races, and communities,” he said. “I am over the moon to be a part of the team that Cory and Justin have labored to create. I have been craving a change like this in my life and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity.”

Carpenter, Murphy’s former teammate at Human Powered Health, joins L39ION after five years with the UCI ProTeam.

L39ION of Los Angeles 2023 team roster:

Alec Cowan – Calgary, Canada

Alexis Ryan – Ventura, California

Amber Joseph – Bridgetown, Barbados

Cory Williams – Los Angeles, California

Eder Frayre – Ensenada, Mexico

Gavin Hoover – Los Angeles, California

Julyn Aguila – San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Justin Williams – Los Angeles, California

Kendall Ryan – Ventura, California

Kyle Murphy – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Lance Haidet – Bend, Oregon

Robin Carpenter – Philadelphia, PA

Sam Boardman – Washington, DC

Samantha Schneider – West Allis, Wisconsin

Skylar Schneider – West Allis, Wisconsin

Ty Magner – Athens, Georgia

Tyler Williams – Santa Rosa, California

Yarely Salazar – Culiacán, Mexico

Stay On Topic

promo logo