Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

L39ion again the team to beat at USA Crits stop #2 in Boise

Watch the action live on VeloNews and Peloton this Saturday evening. Women race at 7 p.m. and men at 8:15 p.m. MST.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

American criterium racing revs up again this weekend, with second stop of the USA Crits series roaring into town in Boise, Idaho. After absolutely dominating the USA Crits opener in Tulsa, L39ion of Los Angeles is the clear favorite for both the women’s and the men’s races Saturday night.

L39ion’s six-man squad for Boise includes the top-three riders on the USA Crits overall right now — Justin Williams, Cory Williams, and Tyler Williams — along with Samuel Boardman and Ty Magner, and Alec Cowan.

Travis McCabe isn’t on the start list, but Eric Marcotte is in Boise to lead a four-man Best Buddies Racing squad. Full six-man teams are fielded by the likes of ButcherBox Cycling, Clif Bar, Automatic Racing, and Aminorip.

In 2019, Justin Williams won in Boise followed by Nickolas Zukosky (Floyd’s) and Cory Williams. Jennifer Valente (Twenty20) won the women’s event that year. This year, Valente is getting ready to head to Tokyo as part of Team USA’s world champion team pursuit squad.

Justin Williams and Cory Williams went 1-2 at Tulsa Tough. Photo: Kit Karzen

For the L39ion’s women team this Saturday evening, Skylar Schneider and Kendall Ryan, first and second on the USA Crits leaderboard, respectively, will be joined by Amber Joseph and Julyn Aguila Hernández.

Maggie Coles-Lyster, now third in the series, will be supported by four DNA Pro Cycling teammates.

USA Crits awards points for four things each race. The finish points are the biggest (200 points for the win down to 12 for 50th), but each rider gets 50 points for starting, 1 point for leading a lap, and five-deep points (10, 7, 5, 3, 2) for mid-race sprints.

VeloNews and Peloton will be hosting a livestream of the racing Saturday from Boise, so be sure to tune in for the action.

In addition to the individual standings listed below, USA Crits also runs three other series-long competitions. Current leaders for those standings are as follows:

  • HelloFresh Team competition: men’s L39ion, women’s DNA
  • Primal Young Rider: Michael Hernandez, Schneider
  • BikeReg Lap Leader: Tyler Williams, Julie Kuliecza
Skylar Schneider won Tulsa Tough and will take the start in Boise. Photo: Kit Karzen

USA Crits Men’s Series Standings after Round One

Racer Team U25? Total Tulsa Tough
1 Justin WILLIAMS L39ION of Los Angeles 251 251
2 Cory WILLIAMS L39ION of Los Angeles 240 240
3 Tyler WILLIAMS L39ION of Los Angeles 238 238
4 Daniel ESTEVEZ Best Buddies Racing 230 230
5 Thomas GIBBONS Automatic Racing 227 227
6 Travis MCCABE Best Buddies Racing 210 210
7 Connor SALLEE ButcherBox Cycling 195 195
8 Michael HERNANDEZ Best Buddies Racing U25 185 185
9 Conor MULLERVY Team CLIF Bar 173 173
10 Andrew GINIAT CS Velo Racing 167 167

USA Crits Women’s Series Standings after Round One

Racer Team U25? Total TULSA
1 Skylar SCHNEIDER L39ION of Los Angeles U25 251 251
2 Kendall RYAN L39ION of Los Angeles 240 240
2 Maggie COLES-LYSTER DNA Pro Cycling Team U25 240 240
4 Rachel LANGDON InstaFund Racing 231 231
5 Harriet OWEN InstaFund Racing 225 225
6 Mia KILBURG DNA Pro Cycling Team 215 215
7 Summer MOAK ATX Wolfpack p/b Jakroo U25 210 210
8 CHRISTINA GOKEY SMITH Colavita/HelloFresh Pro Women’s Cycling 205 205
9 Abby KRAWCZYK Levine Law Group Elite Women’s Cycling 183 183
10 Liza RACHETTO DNA Pro Cycling Team 170 170

 

L39ion of Los Angeles pretty much owned the three-day weekend in Tulsa. L-R: Schneider, Tyler Williams, Ryan, Cory Williams, and Ty Magner, with Justin Williams seated. Photo: Kit Karzen

 

Stay On Topic