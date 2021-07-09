L39ion again the team to beat at USA Crits stop #2 in Boise

American criterium racing revs up again this weekend, with second stop of the USA Crits series roaring into town in Boise, Idaho. After absolutely dominating the USA Crits opener in Tulsa, L39ion of Los Angeles is the clear favorite for both the women’s and the men’s races Saturday night.

L39ion’s six-man squad for Boise includes the top-three riders on the USA Crits overall right now — Justin Williams, Cory Williams, and Tyler Williams — along with Samuel Boardman and Ty Magner, and Alec Cowan.

Travis McCabe isn’t on the start list, but Eric Marcotte is in Boise to lead a four-man Best Buddies Racing squad. Full six-man teams are fielded by the likes of ButcherBox Cycling, Clif Bar, Automatic Racing, and Aminorip.

In 2019, Justin Williams won in Boise followed by Nickolas Zukosky (Floyd’s) and Cory Williams. Jennifer Valente (Twenty20) won the women’s event that year. This year, Valente is getting ready to head to Tokyo as part of Team USA’s world champion team pursuit squad.

Justin Williams and Cory Williams went 1-2 at Tulsa Tough. Photo: Kit Karzen

For the L39ion’s women team this Saturday evening, Skylar Schneider and Kendall Ryan, first and second on the USA Crits leaderboard, respectively, will be joined by Amber Joseph and Julyn Aguila Hernández.

Maggie Coles-Lyster, now third in the series, will be supported by four DNA Pro Cycling teammates.

USA Crits awards points for four things each race. The finish points are the biggest (200 points for the win down to 12 for 50th), but each rider gets 50 points for starting, 1 point for leading a lap, and five-deep points (10, 7, 5, 3, 2) for mid-race sprints.

VeloNews and Peloton will be hosting a livestream of the racing Saturday from Boise, so be sure to tune in for the action.

In addition to the individual standings listed below, USA Crits also runs three other series-long competitions. Current leaders for those standings are as follows:

HelloFresh Team competition: men’s L39ion, women’s DNA

Primal Young Rider: Michael Hernandez, Schneider

BikeReg Lap Leader: Tyler Williams, Julie Kuliecza

Skylar Schneider won Tulsa Tough and will take the start in Boise. Photo: Kit Karzen

USA Crits Men’s Series Standings after Round One

USA Crits Women’s Series Standings after Round One