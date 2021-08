Kristen Faulkner holds off sprinters to win Ladies Tour of Norway opener

Kristen Faulkner (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) claimed her first-ever WorldTour victory in dramatic fashion on stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway.

The 28-year-old American was the last woman standing from a five-rider breakaway and put in a huge effort on the final uphill stretch to the line to hold off the chasing peloton. Norwegian rider Susanne Andersen (Team DSM) was the best of the rest, crossing the line just moments behind Faulkner, with Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) taking third.

“I didn’t know how far they were behind but I was going all out. I just focused forward and gave it what I could. It hurt,” Faulkner said. “It’s my first WorldTour win, so it’s really big. I had a lot of support from my teammates today.

“This was totally not in the plan. We thought it would end in a bunch sprint so my director told me to go in the break and go for the QoMs [Queen of the Mountain], and at the end when the break blew up, I thought I had a little bit left so I gave it what I could.”

The opening stage of the Ladies Tour of Norway was expected to be one for the sprinters, and it appeared to be a straightforward day of racing. However, Faulkner was not prepared to let the bunch have its say and she rode solo for 20 kilometers, after attacking the remnants of her breakaway.

A concerted effort by Alé BTC Ljubljana and Trek-Segafredo brought the U.S. rider within touching distance but a crash inside the final two kilometers put a spanner in the works. The bunch split in two with a small group of around 20 riders making the cut, while the rest had to battle back. The small delay was just enough for Faulkner to hold on for glory.

Faulkner takes the overall race lead by four seconds over Andersen, thanks to the bonus seconds she earned on the line.

Holding onto hope

A group of three riders, including Anna Christian (Drops-Le Col), Natalie van Gogh (Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire), Nina Buysman (Parkhotel-Valkenburg), made it clear of the peloton after an aggressive opening 40km of the stage. They would soon be joined by Faulkner and Tiril Jorgensen (Team Norway) to bolster their ranks.

The five riders were only allowed a short leash by the peloton and their advantage peaked out at just over four minutes before they were reeled back in preparation for a sprint finale.

As the peloton put the pressure on with Trek-Segafredo and Movistar on the front, the breakaway began to fall apart. Faulkner countered a move by Christian with 20km to go and set off on her own in an attempt to upset the form book.

And @FaulknerKristen is your stage 1 winner of @LTour_Of_Norway the first @UCI_WWT victory of her career. — Team TIBCO-SVB (@teamTIBCO_SVB) August 12, 2021

With just seven kilometers to go, Faulkner held a gap of more than 30 seconds over the slightly fractured bunch. In a last-ditch attempt to haul the American back, Olympic time trial silver medalist Marlen Reusser took the whole peloton in her wheel. With the horsepower the Swiss rider was laying down, Faulkner had a fight on her hands to stay out front.

A crash on a right-hand bend with less than two kilometers to go cut the peloton disrupted the chase. Faulkner continued her lone drive to the line and never looked back as the pack charged up the hill behind her.