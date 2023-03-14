Kristen Faulkner disqualified from Strade Bianche for wearing glucose monitor

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Kristen Faulkner saw her third place at Strade Bianche stripped from her palmarès by the UCI after wearing a continuous glucose monitor during the March 4 race.

She was listed as DSQ’d on the updated official results on the UCI website Tuesday, morning and Jayco-AlUla issued a statement confirming her disqualification later in the day. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig has moved up to third place.

“Team Jayco AlUla has been notified by the UCI that Kristen Faulkner’s third-place result at the UCI Women’s WorldTour event Strade Bianche on 4th March 2023 has been disqualified,” the Jayco-AlUla statement said. “Team Jayco AlUla acknowledges and accepts the decision in light of article 1.3.006bis of the UCI regulations. The team and rider take full responsibility for this situation and apologises for this unfortunate outcome.

“Team Jayco AlUla will work to educate all team members, staff, and riders to ensure such an issue does not occur in the future by analysing in detail the UCI regulations.”

VeloNews has contacted the UCI for comment.

The Alaskan, who rides for Jayco-AlUla, was spotted with a circular bulge under the sleeve of her jersey that appeared to be a blood sugar tracker.

The devices are banned by cycling’s governing body the UCI for use in competition, but are being widely used across the peloton as a training tool.

Faulkner put in an impressive ride at Strade Bianche to finish third after a late call-up to the race to cover for an injured rider.

After going on the attack with about 40km to go, she was ultimately caught and dropped by the chasing SD Worx duo of Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering on the final ascent but held on to keep the final podium spot.

Following questions about the item attached to her arm, the UCI said last week it was looking it.