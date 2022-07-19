Kevin Vermaerke extends with Team DSM after Tour de France debut

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Kevin Vermaerke will stay in Team DSM through the 2025 season following his debut at the Tour de France this month.

The 21-year-old is among several key contract extensions and renewals for Team DSM that include Nils Eekhoff, Chris Hamilton, and Martijn Tusveld.

“After starting out my WorldTour career with Team DSM, it’s been a great journey so far, and especially this year I feel as if the team and I have really taken big steps together towards the top of the sport,” Vermaerke said. “I feel at home here and I’m very excited to stay with the team through the end of 2025 and put 100 percent focus towards continuing my progression in the sport.”

Vermaerke joined Team DSM after two seasons with Hagens Berman Axeon, racing with the team as a stagiaire in 2020 and joining in 2021.

He carried a standout Critérium du Dauphiné into his first grand tour start at the Tour de France. The opening week saw him race in support of the team’s goals before a crash resulted in his abandonment on stage eight.

“The team has put a lot of belief and trust in me as a young rider and I am looking forward to continuing this great relationship,” Vermaerke said.

Team DSM head coach Rudi Kemna said the team is interested in seeing how far Vermaerke can go.

“Still relatively young, Kevin has settled in really well at the team. This year especially he has really shone and grown as a rider and an athlete off the bike too, coming more out of his shell,” Kemna said. “He’s a committed individual who always gives his all for the team. On the bike, his level has continued to increase and he’s been able to show himself in difficult terrain; either on the attack or in support of the team’s goals.

“It’s a real shame he had to abandon the Tour but we’re confident that he will bounce back and continue to improve his level in the right direction.”

Vermaerke is recovering from a broken clavicle and a return date to competition is not yet defined.