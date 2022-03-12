Kevin Geniets out of Paris-Nice after being brought down by sponsor signage

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Kevin Geniets was all ready to race through stage 7 of Paris-Nice on Saturday – until he was knocked over by some sponsor signage in the start village, that is.

A video posted by Danish broadcaster TV2 Sport ahead of Saturday’s decisive climbing stage shows a gust of wind blowing boards used as backing for pre-race interviews into Geniets as he pedaled past.

The Luxembourgish racer was knocked to the ground and thrown into barriers behind him.

Geniet’s Groupama FDJ team later confirmed the 25-year-old abandoned early in stage 7 suffering with ankle pains.

“A panel from the mixed zone fell on Kevin Geniets before the 7th stage of Paris-Nice,” the team wrote on Twitter. “Hit in the ankle, he took the start but was forced, after a few kilometers of the neutral, to give up.”

Groupama FDJ will be looking to team captains Michael Storer and David Gaudu to score on the Turini mountain-top Saturday.