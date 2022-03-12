Kevin Geniets out of Paris-Nice after being brought down by sponsor signage
Gust of wind knocks sponsor boards into Geniets as he rode past ahead of Saturday's stage.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Kevin Geniets was all ready to race through stage 7 of Paris-Nice on Saturday – until he was knocked over by some sponsor signage in the start village, that is.
A video posted by Danish broadcaster TV2 Sport ahead of Saturday’s decisive climbing stage shows a gust of wind blowing boards used as backing for pre-race interviews into Geniets as he pedaled past.
The Luxembourgish racer was knocked to the ground and thrown into barriers behind him.
Geniet’s Groupama FDJ team later confirmed the 25-year-old abandoned early in stage 7 suffering with ankle pains.
“A panel from the mixed zone fell on Kevin Geniets before the 7th stage of Paris-Nice,” the team wrote on Twitter. “Hit in the ankle, he took the start but was forced, after a few kilometers of the neutral, to give up.”
Groupama FDJ will be looking to team captains Michael Storer and David Gaudu to score on the Turini mountain-top Saturday.
— Geniets Kevin (@GenietsKevin) March 12, 2022