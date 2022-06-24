Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Road

Kendall Ryan repeats at US Pro Road National Championships elite women’s criterium

Legion of Los Angeles sweeps the podium after taking over the race in the final lap.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Kendall Ryan (Legion of Los Angeles) won the US Pro Road National Championships elite women’s criterium Friday evening in Knoxville, Tennessee, defending her national champion title.

Legion of Los Angeles dominated the race late, forming a sprint train in the final lap that perfectly placed Ryan to launch before the final turn. Teammates Skylar Schneider and Alexis Ryan held on to claim the other two podium spots

Before the race, over half the field kneeled during the national anthem in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade earlier that morning.

Full report to come.

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo