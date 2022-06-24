Kendall Ryan repeats at US Pro Road National Championships elite women’s criterium

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Kendall Ryan (Legion of Los Angeles) won the US Pro Road National Championships elite women’s criterium Friday evening in Knoxville, Tennessee, defending her national champion title.

Legion of Los Angeles dominated the race late, forming a sprint train in the final lap that perfectly placed Ryan to launch before the final turn. Teammates Skylar Schneider and Alexis Ryan held on to claim the other two podium spots

Before the race, over half the field kneeled during the national anthem in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade earlier that morning.

