Justin Williams signs with Red Bull

Justin Williams, one of the founders of L39ION of Los Angeles, has just inked a personal endorsement deal with Red Bull.

The 31-year-old announced the partnership via his Instagram with the recognizable blue-and-gold-labeled energy drink.

“Something inspiring or witty to say but today I’m just grateful,” Williams wrote. “Through all the setbacks that come on one’s journey, moments like these are why YOU can not give up…”

The deal adds another major brand to Williams’ portfolio of sponsors for himself and for his team. Williams recently attracted Zwift as a sponsor for the team he helped found, L39ION of Los Angeles.

Williams and the team — which will support an amateur squad as well as a UCI Continental team in 2021 — also have relationships with Rapha and Specialized.

Williams has used his platform and his team to promote diversity in cycling.

For Red Bull, which has long been involved in off-road cycling events, the deal represents a greater involvement with road cycling.

Bora-Hansgrohe announced in early January a financial partnership with Red Bull, however no specifics were available at the time of this report.

American cyclist Chloé Dygert has been a high-profile Red Bull sponsored athlete since the Rio Olympics, and Kate Courtney, the 2018 world cross-country mountain bike champion has also been in a professional agreement with Red Bull.

The most-consumed and most-recognizable energy drink brand in the world also constructed a High Performance Training Center in Santa Monica, California to host and develop up-and-coming and established professional athletes.

Chris Froome has spent recent months at the Red Bull High Performance Training Center continuing his rehabilitation, and preparations for the 2021 cycling season.