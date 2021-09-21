Junior women’s time trial: Alena Ivanchenko beats back Zoe Bäckstedt
Russian rider continues her domination in junior time trialing with a narrow victory to claim Russia's second straight junior world time trial crown.
BRUGES, Belgium (VN) — Zoe Bäckstedt sat in the “hot seat” until the very last rider in the junior women’s time trial Tuesday.
The 16-year-old Bäckstedt, daughter of Paris-Roubaix winner Magnus Bäckstedt, was among the top favorites for the rainbow stripes in the third day of racing at the UCI road world championships.
Russian rider Alena Ivanchenko had other ideas.
Starting last, Ivanchenko confirmed her European junior world time trial win earlier this month was no fluke, and eked out a 10-second winning margin.
“I am very happy. It is very cool to have this jersey,” she said. “The part of the course on the pavé it was very hard for me. This course is not good for me because I prefer more mountains, so to win today is very nice.”
Ivanchenko, 17, stopped the clock in 25 minutes, 5 seconds (46.166kph) to win. Antonia Niedermaier of Germany was third at 25 seconds slower.
“I am happy with it, and disappointed because I didn’t get the win, that’s what everyone comes here for,” Bãckstedt said. “To be 16, and this is my first worlds, so I have to be happy with being on the podium. I got some messages from my dad in the morning to say good luck, but it would have been nice to see him at the finish. I want to have fun racing my bike.”
American Olivia Cummins punched into the top-10 with eighth, at 2:15 back. U.S. junior time trial champion Makayla MacPherson was 32nd among 55 starters.
Juniors racing — back at the world championships after being sidelined in 2020 — continues Tuesday with the junior men’s time trial.
World Championships WJ - ITT Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|IVANCHENKO Alena
|Russia
|25:05
|2
|BACKSTEDT Zoe
|Great Britain
|0:10
|3
|NIEDERMAIER Antonia
|Germany
|0:25
|4
|VAN DER MEIDEN Anna
|Netherlands
|1:25
|5
|LEECH Madelaine
|Great Britain
|1:26
|6
|UIJEN Elise
|Netherlands
|1:29
|7
|RAYER Eglantine
|France
|1:51
|8
|CUMMINS Olivia
|United States
|2:15
|9
|JOORIS Febe
|Belgium
|2:18
|10
|AHTOSALO Anniina
|Finland
|2:20
|11
|KVASNIČKOVÁ Eliška
|Czech Republic
|2:21
|12
|LANTZSCH Selma
|Germany
|2:22
|13
|CHRISTENSEN Amalie
|Norway
|2:32
|14
|SODERQVIST Karin
|Sweden
|2:43
|15
|EBRAS Elisabeth
|Estonia
|2:44
|16
|VANHOVE Marith
|Belgium
|2:45
|17
|SANDER Laura
|Estonia
|2:47
|18
|SZALIŃSKA Tamara
|Poland
|2:48
|19
|WRÓBLEWSKA Maja
|Poland
|2:56
|20
|PUIGDEFABREGAS ARIZ Laia
|Spain
|3:00
|21
|AINTILA Wilma
|Finland
|3:00
|22
|BRADBURY Nicole
|Canada
|3:03
|23
|BOBNAR Nika
|Slovenia
|3:05
|24
|AUERBACH-LIND Laura
|Denmark
|3:08
|25
|LUND Victoria
|Denmark
|3:10
|26
|ZIMMERMANN Fiona
|Switzerland
|3:12
|27
|IMAZ PEREZ Nahia
|Spain
|3:13
|28
|MANDRAKOVA Yelena
|Kazakhstan
|3:14
|29
|CIPRESSI Carlotta
|Italy
|3:23
|30
|LOPEZ IRRENO Gabriela
|Colombia
|3:23
|31
|KUSKOVA Anna
|Uzbekistan
|3:24
|32
|MACPHERSON Makayla
|United States
|3:26
|33
|SCHMIDSBERGER Daniela
|Austria
|3:27
|34
|BOULAIS Flavie
|France
|3:29
|35
|UJFALUSI Lilly
|Canada
|3:29
|36
|MARUSCHUK Alla
|Ukraine
|3:30
|37
|MISYURINA Margarita
|Uzbekistan
|3:32
|38
|BATYRBEKOVA Bota
|Kazakhstan
|3:38
|39
|GILFANOVA Kristina
|Russia
|3:45
|40
|SCHREIBER Marie
|Luxembourg
|3:45
|41
|STRAINYTĖ Aukse
|Lithuania
|3:48
|42
|KURNICKÁ Tereza
|Slovakia
|3:50
|43
|BARALE Francesca
|Italy
|3:53
|44
|REBRAKOVA Olena
|Ukraine
|3:54
|45
|KOPECKY Julia
|Czech Republic
|3:57
|46
|GALOF Pija
|Slovenia
|4:01
|47
|ERMANE-MARCENKO Evelina
|Latvia
|4:04
|48
|MORENO BENITEZ Sara
|Colombia
|4:08
|49
|OLIVIER Chante
|South Africa
|4:20
|50
|GAILLARD Anaëlle
|Switzerland
|4:27
|51
|TONKOVA Ivana
|Bulgaria
|4:36
|52
|SILTUMENA Kitija
|Latvia
|4:44
|53
|THOMPSON Caitlin
|South Africa
|4:59
|54
|TORRES Serena Jeanette
|El Salvador
|5:01
|55
|KOUKOUMA Eleni
|Cyprus
|6:37
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.