Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Junior women’s time trial: Alena Ivanchenko beats back Zoe Bäckstedt

Russian rider continues her domination in junior time trialing with a narrow victory to claim Russia's second straight junior world time trial crown.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

BRUGES, Belgium (VN) — Zoe Bäckstedt sat in the “hot seat” until the very last rider in the junior women’s time trial Tuesday.

The 16-year-old Bäckstedt, daughter of Paris-Roubaix winner Magnus Bäckstedt, was among the top favorites for the rainbow stripes in the third day of racing at the UCI road world championships.

Russian rider Alena Ivanchenko had other ideas.

Starting last, Ivanchenko confirmed her European junior world time trial win earlier this month was no fluke, and eked out a 10-second winning margin.

“I am very happy. It is very cool to have this jersey,” she said. “The part of the course on the pavé it was very hard for me. This course is not good for me because I prefer more mountains, so to win today is very nice.”

Ivanchenko, 17, stopped the clock in 25 minutes, 5 seconds (46.166kph) to win. Antonia Niedermaier of Germany was third at 25 seconds slower.

“I am happy with it, and disappointed because I didn’t get the win, that’s what everyone comes here for,” Bãckstedt said. “To be 16, and this is my first worlds, so I have to be happy with being on the podium. I got some messages from my dad in the morning to say good luck, but it would have been nice to see him at the finish. I want to have fun racing my bike.”

American Olivia Cummins punched into the top-10 with eighth, at 2:15 back. U.S. junior time trial champion Makayla MacPherson was 32nd among 55 starters.

Juniors racing — back at the world championships after being sidelined in 2020 — continues Tuesday with the junior men’s time trial.

World Championships WJ - ITT Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1IVANCHENKO AlenaRussia25:05
2BACKSTEDT ZoeGreat Britain0:10
3NIEDERMAIER AntoniaGermany0:25
4VAN DER MEIDEN AnnaNetherlands1:25
5LEECH MadelaineGreat Britain1:26
6UIJEN EliseNetherlands1:29
7RAYER EglantineFrance1:51
8CUMMINS OliviaUnited States2:15
9JOORIS FebeBelgium2:18
10AHTOSALO AnniinaFinland2:20
11KVASNIČKOVÁ EliškaCzech Republic2:21
12LANTZSCH SelmaGermany2:22
13CHRISTENSEN AmalieNorway2:32
14SODERQVIST KarinSweden2:43
15EBRAS ElisabethEstonia2:44
16VANHOVE MarithBelgium2:45
17SANDER LauraEstonia2:47
18SZALIŃSKA TamaraPoland2:48
19WRÓBLEWSKA MajaPoland2:56
20PUIGDEFABREGAS ARIZ LaiaSpain3:00
21AINTILA WilmaFinland3:00
22BRADBURY NicoleCanada3:03
23BOBNAR NikaSlovenia3:05
24AUERBACH-LIND LauraDenmark3:08
25LUND VictoriaDenmark3:10
26ZIMMERMANN FionaSwitzerland3:12
27IMAZ PEREZ NahiaSpain3:13
28MANDRAKOVA YelenaKazakhstan3:14
29CIPRESSI CarlottaItaly3:23
30LOPEZ IRRENO Gabriela Colombia3:23
31KUSKOVA AnnaUzbekistan3:24
32MACPHERSON MakaylaUnited States3:26
33SCHMIDSBERGER DanielaAustria3:27
34BOULAIS FlavieFrance3:29
35UJFALUSI LillyCanada3:29
36MARUSCHUK AllaUkraine3:30
37MISYURINA MargaritaUzbekistan3:32
38BATYRBEKOVA BotaKazakhstan3:38
39GILFANOVA Kristina Russia3:45
40SCHREIBER MarieLuxembourg3:45
41STRAINYTĖ AukseLithuania3:48
42KURNICKÁ TerezaSlovakia3:50
43BARALE FrancescaItaly3:53
44REBRAKOVA OlenaUkraine3:54
45KOPECKY JuliaCzech Republic3:57
46GALOF PijaSlovenia4:01
47ERMANE-MARCENKO EvelinaLatvia4:04
48MORENO BENITEZ Sara Colombia4:08
49OLIVIER ChanteSouth Africa4:20
50GAILLARD AnaëlleSwitzerland4:27
51TONKOVA IvanaBulgaria4:36
52SILTUMENA KitijaLatvia4:44
53THOMPSON CaitlinSouth Africa4:59
54TORRES Serena JeanetteEl Salvador5:01
55KOUKOUMA EleniCyprus6:37

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.


 

Stay On Topic