Junior women’s time trial: Alena Ivanchenko beats back Zoe Bäckstedt

BRUGES, Belgium (VN) — Zoe Bäckstedt sat in the “hot seat” until the very last rider in the junior women’s time trial Tuesday.

The 16-year-old Bäckstedt, daughter of Paris-Roubaix winner Magnus Bäckstedt, was among the top favorites for the rainbow stripes in the third day of racing at the UCI road world championships.

Russian rider Alena Ivanchenko had other ideas.

Starting last, Ivanchenko confirmed her European junior world time trial win earlier this month was no fluke, and eked out a 10-second winning margin.

“I am very happy. It is very cool to have this jersey,” she said. “The part of the course on the pavé it was very hard for me. This course is not good for me because I prefer more mountains, so to win today is very nice.”

Ivanchenko, 17, stopped the clock in 25 minutes, 5 seconds (46.166kph) to win. Antonia Niedermaier of Germany was third at 25 seconds slower.

“I am happy with it, and disappointed because I didn’t get the win, that’s what everyone comes here for,” Bãckstedt said. “To be 16, and this is my first worlds, so I have to be happy with being on the podium. I got some messages from my dad in the morning to say good luck, but it would have been nice to see him at the finish. I want to have fun racing my bike.”

American Olivia Cummins punched into the top-10 with eighth, at 2:15 back. U.S. junior time trial champion Makayla MacPherson was 32nd among 55 starters.

Juniors racing — back at the world championships after being sidelined in 2020 — continues Tuesday with the junior men’s time trial.