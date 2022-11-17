Jumbo-Visma Women adds trio of teenage talent to 2023 roster

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jumbo-Visma added a trio of teenage talent to its women’s roster as it looks to build for the future.

Among the new signings is last year’s Zwift Academy winner Maud Oudeman, 19, who moves over to the team following a year with Canyon-SRAM. She endured a challenging year in her first season in the WorldTour, but the switch to Jumbo-Visma will be a chance to start fresh.

Fellow Dutch riders Nienke Veenhoven and Rosita Reijnhout, both 18, will also join the squad next season. It sees the squad’s roster rise to 15, with the five new riders joining 10 existing signings.

“These talents have proven in the juniors that they can do well across various courses. We considered the team’s requirements and made adjustments where necessary. The only expectation we have initially from Nienke, Rosita, and Maud is that they will be on a development curve,” Jumbo-Visma Women sport technical manager, Rutger Tijssen said.

“They are young girls. That means we will develop a personal plan for them to mature as riders. We will carefully examine the riders’ current performance level. After that, we will develop logical next steps. For example, we will determine which training sessions suit them best and which race they will start. We put each athlete along a learning line, if you will, to determine what steps must be taken to advance. For each rider, this is different.”

The trio joins rising star Fem van Empel and Kim Cadzow as new riders on the roster for 2023. All five of the team’s new riders are aged 20 and under with both Van Empel and Cadzow both neo-pros.

It keeps the average age of the team quite young with just three riders aged over 30 in Marianne Vos, Coryn Labecki, and Carlijn Achtereekte. With its new signings, the team wants to grow its talent base rather than buy it in.

“Team Jumbo-Visma believes that success must be earned rather than purchased. We have the necessary personnel, materials, and expertise to allow talent to excel,” team manager Esra Tromp said. “We must be patient, but I have big hopes for the new girls. We have a solid enough basis to compete in World Tour events and win.”