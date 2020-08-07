Jumbo-Visma to sit Groenewegen until UCI decides on punishment

Dylan Groenewegen wasn’t slated to race anytime soon, as the Dutch sprinter suffered a broken collarbone in the nasty pileup on stage 1 of the Tour of Poland.

Now, Groenewegen’s Jumbo-Visma team has decided to officially pull Groenewegen from any competition until the UCI decides on a punishment for him.

Groenewegen deviated from his line during the fast and chaotic sprint into Katowice, and the Dutchman elbowed countryman Fabio Jakobsen, who was thrown into the barriers and ended up in a coma for several days. Groenewegen was disqualified from the event for his actions, and now Jumbo-Visma plans to sit him while the UCI decides whether or not to levy additional punishments on him.

“We have decided that Dylan will not start in a race until the judgment of the disciplinary committee to which the UCI has handed over the incident,” Jumbo-Visma said in a statement released Friday.

The Dutch team put out its first comment on the Groenewegen incident since Wednesday, when the team wished Jakobsen a speedy recovery after the terrifying crash. In its statement on Friday, the team outlined several points surrounding the Groenewegen incident that it planned to follow in the coming days.

1. We are shocked by the consequences of the crash. We hope for the best for Fabio Jakobsen. Our thoughts are with Fabio and we hope with all our heart he will recover. We also hope and wish that the other people involved will recover soon. We wish them all the best.

2. The last two days we took the time to discuss this situation internally and Team Jumbo-Visma found it important to first discuss it with Dylan as well.

3. Dylan is devastated about what has happened and the unintentional, severe consequences for others involved in the crash. He feels very sorry.

4. Dylan acknowledges that he made an incorrect move by deviating from his line and that he has been correctly disqualified.

5. Team Jumbo-Visma stands for fair sportsmanship, within the rules. With his move Dylan broke a sports rule and that’s unacceptable.

6. We have decided that Dylan will not start in a race until the judgment of the disciplinary committee to which the UCI has handed over the incident.

7. We will support Dylan and his family as a team to come through this (mentally) tough times for them. Some of the ways they are approached are reprehensible.

8. For now, the health and recovery of Fabio prevails. Our thoughts go out to Fabio Jakobsen and the other people involved in the terrible crash in the Tour of Poland.

The UCI has yet to decide on disciplinary actions for Groenewegen after the sprint. On Wednesday the governing body denounced Groenewegen’s actions during the sprint, and said it would refer the situation to its disciplinary commission to decide on sanctions against the Dutch sprinter.

The disqualification and decision to sit Groenewegen marks the biggest disciplinary action levied against the Dutch sprinter in his short career. Groenewegen turned pro in 2015 with the Roompot-Oraje Peloton team and then joined Team LottoNL-Jumbo the following season. He enjoyed a meteoric rise through the WorldTour’s sprint ranks, winning stages of the Eneco Tour and Tour of Britain that year, as well as the Dutch national championships.

In 2018 Groenewegen won two stages of the Tour de France and became the next big star of Dutch sprinting.