Jumbo-Visma to send Jonas Vingegaard to Tour de France, Primož Roglič to Giro d’Italia

Jumbo-Visma has confirmed its leadership plans for 2023 with Jonas Vingegaard headed to the Tour de France to defend his title and Primož Roglič destined for the Giro d’Italia.

Vingegaard claimed his first grand tour title at the Tour de France this year, beating defending champion Tadej Pogačar following some dramatic contests in the mountains.

The Dane had gone in as a co-leader with Roglič but assumed the sole responsibility for the GC after the Slovenian crashed heavily in the first week. In 2023, he will be the sole leader of the Jumbo-Visma squad as he looks to back up his victory from this year.

“We figured out how to defeat Pogacar last year. We know his strengths and the areas in which Jonas is superior to him. We return to the Tour with a solid plan, and we believe that we can aim for yellow again with Jonas,” sport director Merijn Zeeman said.

After three consecutive attempts at taking the Tour de France title, which resulted in one second place and two DNFs, Roglič is going to Italy in the spring. Roglič achieved his first grand tour podium at the 2019 Giro d’Italia and he has not been back to the race since.

The race will see Roglič go up against Remco Evenepoel again after the two went toe to toe at the Vuelta a España this year. Roglič had looked like Evenepoel’s biggest threat in the final week of the Spanish race but had to abandon following a high-speed crash.

Roglič dislocated his shoulder in the Tour de France crash in July. It was not the first time he has suffered a dislocation and he underwent surgery to try and prevent it from happening again.

“[The Giro is] a race I love but haven’t won yet,” Roglič said. “I’m still recovering from surgery, but by May, I hope to be in good shape. In any case, I will do everything I can to achieve that.”

No call has yet been made on who will lead the Vuelta a España for the team.