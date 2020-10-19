Jumbo-Visma to field women’s squad featuring Marianne Vos

Jumbo-Visma announced Monday the formation of a women’s WorldTour squad and development squad beginning in 2021.

In a team statement, Jumbo-Visma general manager Richard Plugge said, “The time is ripe to get started. It is fantastic to be able to make a major contribution to national and international women’s cycling through your own women’s team. With the arrival of this women’s team, we complete Team Jumbo-Visma, embracing talent recognition, development and top sport at the highest level.”

The Dutch-based squad has wasted no time in securing top talent. Marianne Vos — one of the most prolific cyclists of her generation on the track, in cyclocross, and on the road — will be racing with the new team in the coming season. She will be joined by Jip van den Bos, Riejanne Markus, Anouska Koster, Nancy van der Burg, Romy Kasper, Aafke Soet, Teuntje Beekhuis, Julie van de Velde, Pernille Mathiesen, Karlijn Swinkels, and Anna Henderson.

Vos is a three-time world champion on the road, has won seven world cyclocross championships, and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. She won three stages of the 2020 Giro Rosa, was second at the 2020 La Course by Le Tour de France, and finished in fourth at the 2020 UCI road cycling world championships.

Vos is departing the CCC Team at the end of the current season said, “I am proud to be part of Team Jumbo-Visma. The vision and ambition of the team appeals to me and I look forward to starting together.”

Parkhotel Valkenburg women’s team has contributed to the formation of the new Jumbo-Visma women’s squad, and the team will be led by Esra Tromp, former team manager of the Parkhotel Valkenburg team.

The goal of the team is to build the best women’s team in the world so I happily jumped at the opportunity. The team consists of talent and experience and has a very nice balance. We will make a major contribution to women’s cycling with the knowledge and experience available within this organization,” Tromp said.

While no longer the title sponsor, Parkhotel Valkenburg will continue involvement with the team.

Cervélo has announced it has partnered with Jumbo-Visma women’s squad for the coming season, as well as the men’s team, too.