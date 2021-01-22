Jumbo-Visma returns to Tour de France with ‘triple threat’

Jumbo-Visma returns with its “triple threat” for the 2021 Tour de France.

Steven Kruijswijk, third overall in 2019, is back on the team’s preliminary Tour roster after missing last year’s edition with injury. Runner-up Primož Roglič and Tom Dumoulin also return in leadership roles for the Dutch outfit. Officials also confirmed Sepp Kuss and Wout van Aert will be heading to the Tour.

George Bennett will see his chances at the Giro d’Italia, where he will be GC leader in the Italian grand tour. Officials have yet to designate its lineup for the Vuelta a España, but Kuss hinted Friday he could see his chances as a protected GC leader at the Spanish grand tour later this season.

Jumbo-Visma for Giro d’Italia

George Bennett, Edoardo Affini, Koen Bouwman, David Dekker, Tobias Foss, Jos van Emden, Chris Harper, Paul Martens

Jumbo-Visma for Tour de France

Primož Roglič, Tom Dumoulin, Steven Kruijswijk, Sepp Kuss, Mike Teunissen, Wout van Aert, Tony Martin, Robert Gesink