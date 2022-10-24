Jumbo-Visma plans for the future with signing of 17-year-old Jørgen Nordhagen

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Snapping up young talents as soon as possible is becoming increasingly important for cycling teams, and Jumbo-Visma is planning for its distant future after penning a long multi-year contract with up-and-coming Norwegian Jørgen Nordhagen.

Still just 17 years old, Nordhgen will have to wait until he graduates out of the junior ranks before he can start racing for the team’s development squad in 2024.

He’ll spend a year racing on the Continental team before stepping into the WorldTour for 2025. The contract will see him stay with the squad until at least the end of 2027, giving him three years at the top level to prove himself.

“Here, I get the time and room to grow as a person and become a pro rider. That has always been my dream, and it will come true in a few years. I’m really looking forward to it,” Nordhagen said.

“Because I have already decided to transfer to Team Jumbo-Visma after my junior season, I can continue to develop in peace and quiet and focus on my sporting goals. I think the team and I make a strong match because, based on my first impressions, the team and I have the same mindset. It’s also good to meet my fellow countrymen Tobias Foss, Per Strand Hagenes, and Johannes Staune-Mittet. I’ve heard positive things about the team from them.”

Nordhagen’s contract follows a similar format to Spanish star Juan Ayuso, who signed a deal with UAE Team Emirates before he graduated from the junior ranks and spent time with a development squad before joining the WorldTour.

Born in 2005, Nordhagen currently splits his time between cycling and cross-country skiing. For now, he plans to keep up his skiing alongside his cycling as long as he can.

He spent this season racing with the Lillehammer CK junior squad and won a number of races, including the junior national time trial title and a stage of the GP Rüebliland.

“The fact that we are embarking on such a trajectory with such a young boy is quite special. We see exceptional talent in Jorgen. He is a highly motivated boy who seeks a training program where he feels he can improve,” Jumbo-Visma head of development, Robbert de Groot said. “The fact that he already knows where his future is allows him to concentrate on training, competing, and developing. We both feel that he will fit in perfectly with us.

“To achieve full development, we provide long-term pathways like this. We firmly hold that belief. It fits perfectly with the cooperation we are beginning with Jorgen. We are looking for an optimal balance between training and competition development. We can offer tailor-made solutions to talent over a long period because of the collaboration between our development team and the World Tour team.”