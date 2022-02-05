Jumbo-Visma out of Valenciana due to COVID outbreak

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Jumbo-Visma pulled its entire team out of the Volta a Comunitat Valenciana due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Two riders on the team’s roster popped positive for COVID controls, and the Dutch team exited the early season Spanish race ahead of Saturday’s fourth stage.

“After two positive corona tests, Team Jumbo-Visma will no longer be at the start of the Tour of Valencia today,” a team statement read.

The news comes just days after BikeExchange-Jayco also pulled out of the Spanish race for COVID cases.

The omicron wave continues to sweep across Europe as the 2022 racing season clicks into gear this month.