Jumbo-Visma auctions race-winning bikes in final goodbye to Bianchi

Want to own the bike that Primož Roglič won the Vuelta a España with? Or the TT machine that Wout van Aert raced to second-place at the Imola worlds atop of?

Now you can.

Team Jumbo-Visma is auctioning a collection of the bikes that were ridden to landmark results in recent seasons as part of a final adieu to its long-time equipment partner, Bianchi.

“To share all of the joint stories of our riders and their bikes, we are launching a worldwide campaign to say goodbye,” read a team statement. “This campaign emphasizes the beautiful moments we have shared and at the same time we want to find new passionate owners for some of the most special bikes. So that these Bianchis can create new stories and continue their adventures.”

Roglic’s Oltre XR4, Van Aert’s Aquila TT bike, and Sepp Kuss’ black Oltre XR4 are among the bikes up for auction on the Catawiki website. Proceeds from the auction will be used for the “stimulation of cycling and developing of talent,” stated the team.

Roglič’s celeste road bike, complete with red bar tape from the Vuelta, is currently attracting the biggest bids, and sits at €7,000 as of Friday morning.

Next year, the Dutch squad will be racing on Cervélo bikes having used Bianchi machines since 2014.

“We wanted to say goodbye to our partner in a way that suits this partnership,” said Jumbo-Visma director Richard Plugge. “All the stories we have created with Bianchi are valuable to us. We want to highlight this in our campaign. This is our way of saying grazie mille.”

Full details of all the bikes, and the rider’s stories, can be found on Catawiki.