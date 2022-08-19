Jumbo-Visma announces Dylan van Baarle and Wilco Kelderman signings

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

One of the worst-kept secrets of this year’s transfer market was confirmed Friday with the news that Dylan van Baarle had signed a three-year contract with Jumbo-Visma.

The Dutch team also announced the arrival of Wilco Kelderman from Bora-Hansgrohe on another three-year deal.

Van Baarle has spent the last five years of his career at Ineos Grenadiers. The 2022 Paris-Roubaix winner had been linked with the Dutch team since the spring with Jumbo-Visma’s management declaring their public interest in the rider as early as April.

Van Baarle raced the Tour de France for Ineos Grenadiers and lines up for his second grand tour of the season at the Vuelta a España.

“I’m really looking forward to next year,” Van Baarle said.

“As a Dutch rider in a Dutch team, it feels like coming home. I have closely watched the team’s development over the past few years. It was on an upward trend, so I chose Team Jumbo-Visma. With Wout and riders like Tiesj and Nathan, we have a really powerful team, particularly in the classics. I hope we can perform well in the spring and I want to contribute to the stage races too. The team deservedly won the Tour with Jonas this year and I would like to be part of that next year.”

Van Baarle’s versatility as a rider is seen as a key factor in the move. He raced on the feeder team for Jumbo-Visma, then known as Rabobank, between 2011 and 2013 before moving to Slipstream Sports and then Team Sky. He was part of four Tour de France winning teams during his time at Team Sky and Ineos Grenadiers.

Jumbo-Visma envisages Van Baarle nestling in as part of Wout van Aert’s classics contingent before switching roles towards the grand tours in the summer.

“It gives us a special feeling Wilco is returning to the team where it all began for him,” said sports director Merijn Zeeman.

“The fact that Dylan has also chosen us makes us proud and happy. He has a great palmares and is a highly appreciated rider in the peloton. We aim for big prizes and with Dylan in our team, we increase the chances of success.”

Kelderman spent several years at the Dutch team, first riding alongside Van Baarle on the Rabobank Development team and then graduating with the team’s prof outfit. He then moved to Sunweb before a two-year stint at Bora. Like Van Baarle, he is also racing the Vuelta a España.

Kelderman, 31, adds valuable grand tour experience to the team with several top-10 finishes across all three grand tours.

“I’m delighted to start working together again. Even though I had been away for a while, Team Jumbo-Visma felt like my home team. I know the people there very well and I’ve always kept in touch. I think this is the right development in my career,” Kelderman said.

“The team has made progress and I’m curious to see where it will lead. Team Jumbo-Visma is an ambitious team and I hope to contribute to their goals. I think I still have room for growth and show great things. It goes without saying that the squad has recently enjoyed great success and I hope to support the guys who made it happen in the big races. I also hope to pass on my experience to the young riders. I’m really looking forward to it.”