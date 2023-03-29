Jumbo supermarkets set to review its sport sponsorship

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jumbo-Visma could be on the hunt for a new title sponsor for 2025 according to reports in the Dutch press.

Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad reported this week that supermarket chain Jumbo was reviewing its sports sponsorship following a challenging year for the business.

In September, company CEO Frist van Eerd was arrested by Dutch police on suspicion of fraud and money laundering. His home was raided as part of the investigation into the allegations.

Van Eerd was suspected of laundering money through sport sponsorship contracts in motorsport, while there was no suspicion about Jumbo’s cycling and speed skating deals. Van Eerd was released by police, though he remains under investigation and he has stepped down from his role as CEO.

In December, Jumbo founder Karel van Eerd, the father of Frits, died.

Algemeen Dagblad reported that the turbulent few months have led the company to review its investment in sport sponsorship, which includes title sponsorship of men’s and women’s WorldTour squads as well as a men’s development team.

Jumbo’s current contract with the cycling team is set to run through 2024 which is unlikely to change, the report said. However, it is uncertain if any new deal would be at the same level or if it will be renewed at all.

The supermarket chain has been a title sponsor of the team since 2015.