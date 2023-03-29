Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News Road
Road

Jumbo supermarkets set to review its sport sponsorship

Jumbo-Visma has a deal with the company through 2024 but could be on the hunt for a new title sponsor for 2025.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jumbo-Visma could be on the hunt for a new title sponsor for 2025 according to reports in the Dutch press.

Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad reported this week that supermarket chain Jumbo was reviewing its sports sponsorship following a challenging year for the business.

In September, company CEO Frist van Eerd was arrested by Dutch police on suspicion of fraud and money laundering. His home was raided as part of the investigation into the allegations.

Also read:

Van Eerd was suspected of laundering money through sport sponsorship contracts in motorsport, while there was no suspicion about Jumbo’s cycling and speed skating deals. Van Eerd was released by police, though he remains under investigation and he has stepped down from his role as CEO.

In December, Jumbo founder Karel van Eerd, the father of Frits, died.

Algemeen Dagblad reported that the turbulent few months have led the company to review its investment in sport sponsorship, which includes title sponsorship of men’s and women’s WorldTour squads as well as a men’s development team.

Jumbo’s current contract with the cycling team is set to run through 2024 which is unlikely to change, the report said. However, it is uncertain if any new deal would be at the same level or if it will be renewed at all.

The supermarket chain has been a title sponsor of the team since 2015.

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

One Way South
Video Alt

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon