Jumbo distances itself from CEO following raids and criminal investigation

Supermarket chain Jumbo has distanced itself from an ongoing investigation involving its CEO Frits van Eerd after his house was raided Tuesday in relation to a major investigation into fraud and money laundering.

Jumbo is the title sponsor for the Dutch team that won the Tour de France this year, and while the cycling team has not responded to comment from VeloNews it’s believed at this stage that the investigation does not involve the cycling entity.

According to AD, “the large-scale money-laundering investigation that revolves around, among other things, car trade and sponsorship contracts in motocross sport.”

Jumbo sponsors a number of projects outside of cycling, including motorsports.

On Tuesday, Van Eerd’s house was raided by the Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service (FIOD) who are working in conjunction with the Functional Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Northern Netherlands Public Prosecutor’s Office. Several arrests were made at various locations across the Netherlands in relation to the case.

The Dutch media has not been able to clarify whether Van Eerd was one of the individuals arrested. A 58-year-old man was among those arrested as part of the investigation in relation to both money laundering and VAT fraud.

“Jumbo has taken note of an investigation that is currently being conducted by the FIOD,” Wielerflits reports Jumbo as stating in a press release.

“We understand that the investigation does not focus on Jumbo. However, questions are being asked to Frits van Eerd in the context of the investigation.”

According to various reports, the investigation is focused on a number of areas, including money laundering and VAT fraud.

“This laundering was done through real estate transactions, car trading, unexplained cash deposits, and motocross sponsorship contracts. In addition, there is a suspicion of VAT fraud in the car trade.” the Public Prosecution Service said in a press release.