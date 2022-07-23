Julian Alaphilippe wins Tour de Wallonie opener

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

As he continues on the comeback trail after his serious crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Julian Alaphilippe is a winner again.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl racer won the opening stage of the Tour de Wallonie Saturday. He finished ahead of Alex Aranburu (Movistar Team) and Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Deceuninck) on the Mur de Huy after a 174.4-kilometer day that started in Temploux.

The steep climb in Huy is proving a favorite for the world champion. Alaphilippe has already won three editions of the Flèche Wallonne there.

It is his second triumph of the season, after winning a stage of Itzulia Basque Country in April.

More to come.