Julian Alaphilippe is breathing better and in less pain as he recovers from Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash

Julian Alaphilippe has issued his first public comment since his horror crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège last month, reassuring fans that health is moving in the right direction.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider was caught up in a high-speed crash and hit a tree with just under 60 kilometers to go on a narrow stretch of road at the monument. He was immediately transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with two broken ribs, a broken scapula, and a hemo pneumothorax.

In a post on his Instagram page, Alaphilippe said that he had been able to spend time with his family and the pain he was feeling as a result of his injuries was subsiding. He also thanked fans for their support following the crash.

“After a couple of days off with my family and me, I’m pleased to give you an update about my current situation,” Alaphilippe wrote. “My recovery is going well and the pain is slowly but surely reducing. My breathing is already a lot better and my health is moving in the right direction.

“I hope that my heavy crash will soon be only a bad memory. I really would like to thank all of you for the many kind messages I received over the last ten days, they really touched me.”

Alaphilippe’s message will be a reassurance to many after the sight of him lying motionless on the ground following the crash. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Alaphilippe was tended to by compatriot and rival Romain Bardet, who spoke emotionally of seeing the world champion on the ground.

Bardet did eventually return to the race and said afterward that it had been an “emotional shock” to see Alaphilippe unable to move or breathe.

Alaphilippe still faces a long road to recovery, and it is unknown when he will be able to return to racing. He will need to undergo more examinations by the doctors before he is given the green light to come back.

“The next medical checkups will decide how the rest of my season will look like. I’m already super motivated for what’s coming and I’m so looking forward to seeing you next to the road,” he said. “For now, I try to enjoy as much as I can the time I have with my family.”