Julian Alaphilippe defends rainbow jersey with blazing world championship ride

Julian Alaphilippe scored a stunning second world title with a huge attacking ride in Flanders on Sunday.

The Frenchman had launched a series of moves through the final that blew pre-race favorites Wout van Aert, Sonny Colbrelli and Wout van Aert from his wheel and successfully defend his title.

Alaphilippe had formed part of a stellar lead group that went into the final 30 kilometers of Leuven loops after he had forced the decisive split around 30km before that.

Italy, France and Belgium all had three riders in the front selection of 17, with van Aert, van der Poel, Jasper Stuyven, Dylan van Baale, Neilson Powless, and Michael Valgren among those in the split.

Alaphilippe had laid the first of a series of world title-defending hammerblows at 20km to go, launching a huge attack on the Wijnpers climb. The Frenchman continued attacking in the kilometers afterward The series of accelerations saw van Aert struggle leaving Jasper Stuyven to mark.

Powless, Valgren and van Baarle joined Stuyven in the chase while a group of top-tier favorites including van Aert, van der Poel and Colbrelli suffered behind and were never to be seen again.

Alaphilippe began to look fatigued through the final 10km but somehow kept gaining ground over the four-strong chase group as the chase quartet behind began thinking about the sprint for the medals rather than a raid on the rainbow jersey. Alaphilippe had the road all to himself as he soloed up the grinding finishing straight applauding in front of the stacked crowds as he crossed the line.

Powless led out the sprint for silver, but van Baarle and Valgren won the photo-finish sprint to score silver and bronze. The young American Powless took home a standout fifth-place.

Evenepoel everywhere in early moves

The race made for a firecracker as attacks started flying far earlier than expected.

Evenepoel marked out an attack from Benoit Cosnefroy (France) at 180km to go. More than a dozen riders jumped across soon after including several major threats and Evenepoel wasn’t shy in cranking the pace rather than waiting for slowing the move for van Aert in the peloton behind.

Italy was the only major nation to miss the first break and were forced to burn through matches for some 50km as they pulled back the escape group

The Belgian squad massed to the front to exert control through the middle of the chaotic race. The entire team lined up at the front for around an hour and set a searing pace that stopped attacks.

Nils Politt Germany) finally broke the deadlock at 90km to go after a series of attacks from the French. Evenepoel was again the first to mark and 9 other riders representing all the major nations except Great Britain dashed across.

Alaphilippe forces the final selection on Flandrien circuit

The race started to break to bits on the Flandrien circuit. Riders fell out of the break to leave just the American Neilson Powless with Evenepoel and three others while the peloton fragmented behind.

The big guns came to the fore at 60km to go on a steep Bekestraat cobbled climb. Alaphilippe turned on the gas as van Aert and Jasper Stuyven stuck to his wheel. Van der Poel, Colbrelli, Pidcock, Stybar, Valgren, and Mohorič were among those that dived across with the trio to catch the five leaders and create the extra strong lead group that went on to contest the finale.

Evenepoel continued his huge day as domestique by pulling the group through the final circuits before finally blowing up, his work for van Aert done.