Julian Alaphilippe can return to indoor training as Liège-Bastogne-Liège injuries continue to heal

Julian Alaphilippe can return to training indoors for the first time since his high-speed crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège last month.

Alaphilippe hit a tree when a crash inside the final 60 kilometers of the monument ricocheted through the peloton and caused him to come down.

The incident left him in hospital with a punctured lung, two broken ribs, and a broken scapula. In an update Thursday, Alaphilippe’s Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team said that further medical checks had shown that the world champion’s lung had fully healed, and he could train again, but only on his rollers.

“These examinations have revealed that the pneumothorax that he suffered as a result of the crash three weeks ago has completely healed, meaning that Julian is now able to resume light training on a set of Tacx rollers,” the team update said.

“His condition will continue to be monitored before any further decisions and a program for his return to racing is decided on.”

Last week, Alaphilippe made his first comments since the crash, posting his own update on social media.

In a post on Instagram, he said that he was breathing a lot better and that the pain he felt as a result of his injuries was gradually subsiding.