Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Road

Julian Alaphilippe can return to indoor training as Liège-Bastogne-Liège injuries continue to heal

Doctors have said that the world champion's punctured lung has fully healed and he can now train indoors.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Julian Alaphilippe can return to training indoors for the first time since his high-speed crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège last month.

Alaphilippe hit a tree when a crash inside the final 60 kilometers of the monument ricocheted through the peloton and caused him to come down.

The incident left him in hospital with a punctured lung, two broken ribs, and a broken scapula. In an update Thursday, Alaphilippe’s Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team said that further medical checks had shown that the world champion’s lung had fully healed, and he could train again, but only on his rollers.

Also read:

“These examinations have revealed that the pneumothorax that he suffered as a result of the crash three weeks ago has completely healed, meaning that Julian is now able to resume light training on a set of Tacx rollers,” the team update said.

“His condition will continue to be monitored before any further decisions and a program for his return to racing is decided on.”

Last week, Alaphilippe made his first comments since the crash, posting his own update on social media.

In a post on Instagram, he said that he was breathing a lot better and that the pain he felt as a result of his injuries was gradually subsiding.

promo logo