VeloNews News Road
Juan Sebastián Molano hit by car driver in pre-Gent-Wevelgem training ride

Colombian is left with a broken toe and concussion after driver turns into him while on training ride.

Footage from a security camera, which lasted 10 seconds, showed how Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) was hit by a car driver while training in Belgium ahead of Gent-Wevelgem.

Molano was ruled out of the one-day race after the incident Friday, which left him with a concussion and a broken toe.

The Colombian was riding near Waregem in Belgium when the head-on collision occurred, throwing him from his bike.

“Unfortunately, Sebastian Molano will be ruled out of Gent-Wevelgem having sustained numerous injuries in a training crash in Belgium. Amongst his injuries, Molano suffered concussion and a fractured toe which will keep him on the sidelines for some weeks,” a social post from UAE Team Emirates said.

Also read: When a leadout man beats his sprinter: Juan Sebastián Molano snags unlikely Vuelta a España victory

Footage from the static camera, which was on a nearby building, showed Molano riding along an adjacent road.

Just as he disappears from the vision of the camera, his bike is seen being propelled along a perpendicular road as the hood of a car becomes visible as it turns into the road.

While the exact details of the collision are not shown in the footage, it appears that the driver of the car turned into Molano as he passed through the junction.

Molano was replaced by Mikkel Bjerg in the team’s line-up for Gent-Wevelgem.

