Josef Černy to Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Ramunas Navardauskas retires

Josef Černy has signed with Deceuninck-Quick-Step for the 2021 season.

The Czech-born rider had been with CCC Team for the 2019 and 2020 season, however, with the team not continuing on after the end of the current year, it was looking like the 27-year-old would be left without a contract.

The specialist against the clock will be joining former CCC teammate Fausto Masnada who previously joined Deceuninck-Quick-Step in a mid-season transfer.

Černy is the current Czech national champion in the time trial, and he took stage 19 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia in a solo effort.

“I am super happy that I have the chance to ride with the ‘Wolfpack’ for the next year,” Černy said. “It has been a difficult season for everyone, and I am excited to have now joined one of the best teams in the peloton.”

Černy was a neo-pro with CCC Team in 2013-16. After a two-year hiatus, he was back on the Polish-backed team in 2019-20 seasons.

The major backer of the CCC Team, a footwear outlet, announced in mid-2020 that it was leaving cycling. A mass exodus from the team ensued, highlighted by defending Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet announcing his departure for team AG2R-Citroën, breaking ties with longtime director Jim Ochowicz.

While Circus-Wanty Gobert will be taking over the WorldTour license currently held by CCC Team, many riders are left without contracts as Circus-Wanty Gobert is bringing along current riders who are in-contract.

Ramunas Navardauskas is calling it quits after 10 years in the pro ranks. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com

Ramunas Navardauskas retires

Ramunas Navardauskas is calling it quits, after 10 years in the pro ranks.

The 32-year-old Lithuanian, who has previously raced for Garmin-Cervélo and Bahrain-Merida is finishing out his pro career with Delko–Marseille Provence, with whom he raced in 2019-20.

Navardauskas has eight grand tour starts — five at the Tour de France — with a few notable wins.

He took a win in the team time trial with Garmin-Cervélo on stage 2 of the 2011 Tour, as well as an individual win on stage 19 of the 2014 Tour. He was third in the road race at the 2015 UCI world road championships. Navardauskas was the Lithuanian road champion in 2007, 2011, 2016, and 2019, and time trial champion in 2012, 2014, and 2015.