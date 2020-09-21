Joop Zoetemelk struck by car, in stable condition

Joop Zoetemelk, winner of the 1980 Tour de France, fractured both legs and one arm Sunday when he was struck by a car.

The 73-year-old was transported to a hospital via helicopter.

Multiple news sources are reporting that the Dutchman was hit by a car prior to the arrival of the 2020 Tour de France peloton to metropolitan Paris for the final stage of this year’s race.

Zoetemelk’s family and friends assured that the 1985 world champion was stable.

“He has lost blood but, fortunately, his life is not in danger,” said Zoetemelk’s friend Bernard Thevenet, who won the Tour in 1975 and 1977.

Zoetemelk has been living near Paris for a number of years. He is a frequent presenter at cycling events and was preparing to provide Tour commentary to Dutch news outlets during the final stage.

The accident happened in the Seine-et-Marne region, east of Paris, where the 73-year-old Zoetemelk has lived for decades, reported The Washington Post.

Zoetemelk is one of only two Dutchmen to have won the Tour, the other being Jan Janssen in 1968.