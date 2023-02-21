Jonas Vingegaard, Ruben Guerriero to headline O Gran Camiño

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Ruben Guerriero (Movistar) will be the headline acts at the second edition of O Gran Camiño.

The four-day Galician race was held for the first time last season, offering plenty of rolling and mountainous terrain for the peloton. Alejandro Valverde won the inaugural edition by seven seconds over Michael Woods.

Neither rider will be back for a second time this year, with Valverde retiring in the off-season, but there are still some big names to create an exciting race.

Vingegaard announced late last year that O Gran Camiño would be his season debut and he has stuck to his word. The Dane hasn’t raced properly since Il Lombardia last October — the ASO post-season criteriums don’t really count.

He leads a strong Jumbo-Visma squad with Rohan Dennis — who is retiring at the end of this season — Steven Kruijswijk, and new signing Attila Valter set to form part of the seven-man team.

Defending champions Movistar will be looking to Guerriero to keep the title with a home team. Guerriero has already enjoyed a strong start to his tenure with the team after winning a stage and the overall at the Saudi Tour.

Among those backing the Portuguese rider up will be Ivan Sosa and Abner Gonzales, who were both there to support Matteo Jorgenson to claim his first-ever GC win at the Tour of Oman last week. U.S. rider Will Barta will also be a part of the line-up.

Joe Dombrowski had been scheduled to race for Astana-Qazaqstan at the Spanish event, but will miss it after abandoning the Ruta del Sol ahead of its final stage. The team will, instead, be led by David de la Cruz.

Cofidis is the only other WorldTour team competing at the race and it brings Jesus Herrada and Ion Izagirre into the mix.

The four-day race will once again largely feature rolling hilly roads, while stage 3 is set to be the queen stage with five categorized climbs, including three Cat 1 ascents. The route will take the riders twice over the Alto de Santa Mariña before finishing on the Alto do Castelo.