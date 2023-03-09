Jonas Vingegaard on Paris-Nice crack: ‘This is not the Tour de France’

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jonas Vingegaard opted to look at the big picture in the wake of his inability to match arch-rival Tadej Pogačar in Wednesday’s mountaintop battle at Paris-Nice.

The 2022 Tour de France winner could not follow Pogačar on the first-category summit and lost nearly minute with the time gap and bonuses at the line to likely lose all hope of winning the “Race to the Sun.”

“Of course I am disappointed because I wanted to go for the win here at Paris-Nice,” Vingegaard said Thursday. “This is not the Tour de France, and this does not decide the Tour.”

The peloton is abuzz following Wednesday’s demonstration at Paris-Nice in what was Pogačar’s and Vingegaard’s first major mountain clash since the 2022 Tour.

Vingegaard went early to create the first selection, but Pogačar came over the top with a searing acceleration with about 2km to go to gap his Danish rival. Vingegaard later struggled to the line to finish sixth on the stage and settle into third overall.

The Tour is still months away, but the significance of Wednesday’s outcome was not lost on Vingegaard.

“Tadej was just better than me yesterday and he deserved to win. It was impressive what he did and congrats to him,” Vingegaard told CyclingProNet at the start. “Maybe I could have done some things different, but he ended up dropping me anyway. Tadej was just stronger than me.

“For sure I will keep trying,” Vingegaard said about Paris-Nice. “We will see what is possible. I will do my best. I will do everything we can until the weekend.”