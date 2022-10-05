Jonas Vingegaard, Mark Cavendish, Sepp Kuss heading to Saitama

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Japanese fans will be seeing the yellow jersey of Jonas Vingegaard in the eighth edition of the Tour de France Saitama Critérium on November 6.

The event has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID health crisis, but it’s back on the off-season calendar.

Scores of top elite pro men will make the junket to Asia that will also include a stop in Singapore, a new critérium event also organized by ASO.

Other big names include Chris Froome, Sepp Kuss, Magnus Sheffield, Geraint Thomas, Mark Cavendish, and local hero Yukiya Arashiro, winner of the last edition in 2019.

Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde, both of whom retire Saturday at Il Lombardia, will also make the trek.

Thousands of spectators gather along the 3.5km urban circuit with 17 laps that will wind through the heart of Saitama, very near to Tokyo.

Marcel Kittel will also attend as an ambassador for the critérium.

Preliminary start list:

Jumbo-Visma: Jonas Vingegaard (Den), Steven Kruijswijk (Ned), Sepp Kuss (USA)

Cofidis: Guillaume Martin (Fra), Simon Geschke, Max Walscheid (Ger), Tom Bohli (Swi)

Israel-Premier Tech: Chris Froome (GBR), Simon Clarke (Aus), Hugo Houle, Guillaume Boivin (Can)

Movistar Team : Alejandro Valverde, Enric Mas, Jose Joaquin Rojas, Imanol Erviti (Spa)

Astana- Qazaqstan Team : Vincenzo Nibali, Antonio Nibali, Samuele Battistella, Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita)

Ineos Grenadiers: Geraint Thomas (GBR), Magnus Sheffield (USA), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa)

Legend Team: Mark Cavendish (GBR), Jasper Philipsen (Bel), Yukiya Arashiro (Jap)