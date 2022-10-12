Jonas Vingegaard, Mark Cavendish, Chris Froome, Sepp Kuss to race Singapore critérium

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tour de France stars are heading to Asia later this month for the inaugural Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium on October 30.

Top riders from across the peloton will race on Singapore’s Formula 1 circuit that’s part of an Asian junket with Tour de France organizers that sees the entourage return to Saitama, Japan, on November 6.

Several top names will race, including reigning Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma teammate Sepp Kuss.

Others include recently retired stars Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde.

Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish, Jasper Philipsen, and Enric Mas are among the other top names making the Asian trip.

Preliminary start list:

Jumbo-Visma: Jonas Vingegaard (DEN), Sepp Kuss (USA)

Cofidis: Simon Geschke, Max Walscheid (GER), Tom Bohli (SUI), Axel Zingle (FRA)

Israel-Premier Tech: Chris Froome (GBR), Simon Clarke (AUS), Hugo Houle, Guillaume Boivin (CAN)

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert: Jan Hirt (CZE), Andrea Pasqualon (ITA), Barnabas Peak (HUN), Théo Delacroix (FRA)

Team BikeExchange-Jayco: Callum Scotson (AUS)

Movistar Team: Alejandro Valverde, Enric Mas, Jose Joaquin Rojas, Imanol Erviti (SPA)

Astana Qazaqstan: Vincenzo Nibali, Antonio Nibali, Samuele Battistella, Gianmarco Garofoli (ITA)

Legend Team: Mark Cavendish (GBR), Jasper Philipsen (BEL)