Jonas Vingegaard extends through 2027 with Jumbo-Visma

Jonas Vingegaard isn’t going anywhere. The Dane penned a contract extension with Jumbo-Visma for three more years in a deal stretching through 2027.

Jumbo-Visma confirmed Tuesday its Tour de France champion will join the teen-age sensation Jørgen Nordhagen as the longest-contracted rider on its books.

“I have had a fantastic journey with the team who has supported me in every way to become the rider I am today. I appreciate the quality of the team and the people here and feel at home,” Vingegaard said Tuesday.

“Every day we push each other to get better, and this is where I can fulfill my full potential. We will definitely reach an even higher level together. I’m excited to continue growing within the team.”

Vingegaard joined Jumbo-Visma in 2019 and fast-tracked his way to second at the 2021 Tour de France, and then dethroned Tadej Pogačar to win the 2022 yellow jersey.

This summer, the 26-year-old will lead the team into a yellow jersey defense.

“Jonas is a fantastic fit for us: he is eager to learn and easy to coach, and also pushes us ahead as a team,” team boss Richard Plugge said. “He was a rough diamond when he first came to the team. Together, we developed significantly, ultimately winning the Tour de France. Jonas is essential to our goals if we’re to maintain our position at the top.”

The team’s other top stars all still have a few years left. Primož Roglič continues through 2025, and Wout van Aert’s latest deal runs through 2026.