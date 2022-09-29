Jonas Vingegaard back in winner’s circle in third day of racing since Tour de France

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

It didn’t take long for Jonas Vingegaard to return to the winner’s circle.

In just third day of racing since winning the Tour de France, the Jumbo-Visma captain won stage 3 Thursday at the CRO Race at the end of a sharp uphill finale.

Vingegaard returned to action this week for the first time since racing down the Champs-Élysées in July as Denmark’s second winner of the yellow jersey.

“It was a very difficult finish and bumpy roads,” Vingegaard said Thursday. “The legs were good today and we worked for it all, and we worked for the win. There are still many stages to come. The shape is good and I will keep trying.”

After retreating to his home and then an altitude camp in Spain, Vingegaard lined up in Croatia with low expectations.

Yet quality always shines through, and the Dane denied British teenager Oscar Onley (Team DSM) victory in the 157km third stage from Sinj to Primošten.

Vingegaard climbed into second overall, but overnight leader Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) who won Wednesday in a photo finish barely held on to the leader’s jersey by one second.

“It’s always nice to be able to win in the last part of the season,” Vingegaard said. “Normally I haven’t been that good in the last part in the last years, so I am happy about winning in the end of the season.”

The CRO Race continues Friday with the 219km fourth stage from Biograd na Moru to Crikvenica. The long stage features undulating terrain with a few third-category climbs sprinkled along the way with a final climb 6km from the line.