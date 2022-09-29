Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Jonas Vingegaard back in winner’s circle in third day of racing since Tour de France

The Dane denied British teenager Oscar Onley (Team DSM) victory in the 157km third stage of the CRO Race.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

It didn’t take long for Jonas Vingegaard to return to the winner’s circle.

In just third day of racing since winning the Tour de France, the Jumbo-Visma captain won stage 3 Thursday at the CRO Race at the end of a sharp uphill finale.

Vingegaard returned to action this week for the first time since racing down the Champs-Élysées in July as Denmark’s second winner of the yellow jersey.

“It was a very difficult finish and bumpy roads,” Vingegaard said Thursday. “The legs were good today and we worked for it all, and we worked for the win. There are still many stages to come. The shape is good and I will keep trying.”

After retreating to his home and then an altitude camp in Spain, Vingegaard lined up in Croatia with low expectations.

Yet quality always shines through, and the Dane denied British teenager Oscar Onley (Team DSM) victory in the 157km third stage from Sinj to Primošten.

Also read:

Vingegaard climbed into second overall, but overnight leader Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) who won Wednesday in a photo finish barely held on to the leader’s jersey by one second.

“It’s always nice to be able to win in the last part of the season,” Vingegaard said. “Normally I haven’t been that good in the last part in the last years, so I am happy about winning in the end of the season.”

The CRO Race continues Friday with the 219km fourth stage from Biograd na Moru to Crikvenica. The long stage features undulating terrain with a few third-category climbs sprinkled along the way with a final climb 6km from the line.

Stay On Topic

promo logo