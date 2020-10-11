Road

Jolien d’Hoore takes Gent-Wevelgem from sprint after frantic final kilometers of racing

D'Hoore outsprints Lotte Kopecky after Boels-Dolmans teammate Amy Pieters sets up the sprint.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Jolien D’Hoore (Boels-Dolmans) edged out compatriot Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal) in the final sprint to take Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.

D’Hoore profited from the selfless work of her teammate Amy Pieters, who attacked twice as the lead group made its way through Wevelgem in the final kilometers to the line, tiring Boels-Dolmans’ rivals and setting up the sprint. D’Hoore finished off the teamwork perfectly with a strong late surge to overhaul Begian champion Kopecky.

Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) took third.

“I am super happy,” d’Hoore said after the race. “I felt very strong, I trained hard the last couple of weeks with intervals and climbing. That payed off today, and of course a big thank you to Amy Pieters.” 

The race was shorn of two favorites overnight, with defending champ Kirsten Wild (Ceratizit-WNT) pulling out after contacting coronavirus, and Marta Bastianelli and the whole of the Alé BTC Ljubljana squad also withdrawing after one of their riders tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunday’s race played out in typical wet, gritty Belgian rain, and came down to a powerful lead group in the flat run to Wevelgem.

Trek-Segafredo looked to have the upper-hand, with Elisa Longo-Borghini, Ellen van Dijk and Elizabeth Deignan all in the group of 11, which also included D’Hoore, Pieters, Kopecky, Brennauer, Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott), Demi Vollering Marta Cavalli (Valcar) and American rider Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO – SVB).

The lead group were closely chased by a diminished peloton in the final half-hour of racing, but there were enough powerful riders at the front of the race to hold the pursuit at bay.

Trek-Segafredo tried to make the numbers play to their advantage in the final few kilometers as they looked to set up Deignan. Attacks flew through the final minutes of the race, however, it was Pieters that made the first telling move, accelerating clear with two kilometers to go, leaving Trek-Segafredo to shut the gap.

Longo-Borghini towed the lead bunch into the final kilometer as Deignan sat in third wheel. However, Pieters struck early, accelerating from the back of the lead group to lead out the sprint. Kopecky went first to launch her kick to the line, but d’Hoore marked her closely and rounded her Belgian rival in the final 30 meters to take victory.

Having twice placed second at Gent-Wevelgem, d’Hoore’s victory Sunday comes well-timed having narrowly lost out to Kopecky in the Belgian championships last month.

Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields WE Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1D'HOORE JolienBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team3:33:15
2KOPECKY LotteLotto Soudal Ladies0:00
3BRENNAUER LisaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
4ROY SarahMitchelton-Scott0:00
5CAVALLI MartaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
6STEPHENS LaurenTeam TIBCO - SVB0:00
7VOLLERING DemiParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
8DEIGNAN ElizabethTrek-Segafredo Women 0:00
9PIETERS AmyBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team0:05
10LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek-Segafredo Women 0:08
11WIEBES LorenaTeam Sunweb0:08
12MAJERUS ChristineBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team0:08
13GUAZZINI VittoriaValcar - Travel & Service0:08
14NORSGAARD Emma CecilieÉquipe Paule Ka0:08
15SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service0:08
16BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing0:08
17SWINKELS KarlijnParkhotel Valkenburg0:08
18CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:08
19ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team0:08
20KOREVAAR JeanneCCC - Liv0:08
21BROWN GraceMitchelton-Scott0:08
22MARKUS RiejanneCCC - Liv0:08
23BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:08
24BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team0:08
25POLLICINI SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:08
26VAN DIJK EllenTrek-Segafredo Women 0:08
27CHABBEY EliseÉquipe Paule Ka0:08
28DEMEY ValerieCCC - Liv0:08
29CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon SRAM Racing0:08
30REUSSER MarlenÉquipe Paule Ka0:23
31MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam Sunweb0:28
32JACKSON AlisonTeam Sunweb0:40
33AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon SRAM Racing0:40
34ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCCC - Liv2:04
35KLIMOVA DianaCogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team3:48
36VANDENBULCKE JesseLotto Soudal Ladies3:48
37LETH JulieCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:48
38WILLIAMS LilyRally Cycling Women3:48
39SIERRA ArlenisAstana Womens Team3:48
40BORGSTRÖM JuliaNXTG Racing3:48
41RAGUSA KatiaAstana Womens Team3:48
42UNEKEN LonnekeBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team3:48
43FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:48
44DIDERIKSEN AmalieBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team3:48
45PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service3:48
46HAMMES KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:48
47RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team3:48
48PARKINSON Abby-MaeLotto Soudal Ladies3:48
49HEINE VitaHitec Products3:48
50HOSKING ChloeRally Cycling Women3:48
51STEIGENGA NicoleDoltcini - Van Eyck Sport5:46
52KONONENKO ValeriyaCiclotel5:46
53RYAN AlexisCanyon SRAM Racing5:46
54KOSTER AnouskaParkhotel Valkenburg5:46
55CHRISTMAS DaniLotto Soudal Ladies5:46
56HARVEY MikaylaÉquipe Paule Ka5:46
57LUCAS SharlotteTeam TIBCO - SVB5:46
58GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope5:46
59FIDANZA AriannaLotto Soudal Ladies5:46
60DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope5:46
61KUIJPERS EvyCCC - Liv5:46
62LIPPERT LianeTeam Sunweb5:46
63BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing5:46
64FISHER-BLACK NiamhÉquipe Paule Ka5:46
65ELVIN GracieMitchelton-Scott5:46
66VAN GOGH NatalieChevalmeire Cycling Team8:12
67RIVERA CorynTeam Sunweb8:12
68BUURMAN EvaBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team8:12
69RAAIJMAKERS MaritParkhotel Valkenburg8:12
70GAREEVA AigulCogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team9:21
71KOCH FranziskaTeam Sunweb9:21
72KRÖGER MiekeHitec Products10:33
73SHEKEL OlgaAstana Womens Team10:33
74VAN DEN STEEN KellyChevalmeire Cycling Team10:33
75WATERREUS KylieMultum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team10:33
76VAN HOUTUM CélineMultum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team10:33
77DE GROOT MariekeDoltcini - Van Eyck Sport10:33
78KULYNYCH OlhaCiclotel10:33
79BEX NathalieChevalmeire Cycling Team10:33
80SHARPE AliceCiclotel10:33
81DUYCK Ann-SophieParkhotel Valkenburg10:33
82DIXON LeahTeam TIBCO - SVB10:33
83COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope10:33
84BLAIS Marie-SoleilCogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team10:33
85KOOL CharlotteNXTG Racing10:33
86VAN VEEN EstherParkhotel Valkenburg10:33
87BAKKER MinkeDoltcini - Van Eyck Sport10:33
88SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaDoltcini - Van Eyck Sport10:33
89FRANZ HeidiRally Cycling Women10:33
90VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling10:33
91RIJKES SarahCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling10:33
92SCHWEINBERGER KathrinDoltcini - Van Eyck Sport10:33
93NEWSOM EmilyTeam TIBCO - SVB10:33
94KITCHEN LaurenFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope10:33
95GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team10:33
96GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team10:33
97TERUEL AlbaMovistar Team10:40
98CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women 10:40
99WORRACK TrixiTrek-Segafredo Women 10:45
100FOURNIER RoxaneChevalmeire Cycling Team10:45
101ENSING JannekeMitchelton-Scott10:45
102JOHANSSON HannaMultum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team19:00
103RÜEGG NoemiCogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team19:03
104ALLEN JessicaMitchelton-Scott19:03
105ROBERTS JessicaMitchelton-Scott19:03
106SPEROTTO Maria VittoriaÉquipe Paule Ka19:03

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic