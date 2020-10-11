Jolien d’Hoore takes Gent-Wevelgem from sprint after frantic final kilometers of racing

Jolien D’Hoore (Boels-Dolmans) edged out compatriot Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal) in the final sprint to take Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.

D’Hoore profited from the selfless work of her teammate Amy Pieters, who attacked twice as the lead group made its way through Wevelgem in the final kilometers to the line, tiring Boels-Dolmans’ rivals and setting up the sprint. D’Hoore finished off the teamwork perfectly with a strong late surge to overhaul Begian champion Kopecky.

Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) took third.

“I am super happy,” d’Hoore said after the race. “I felt very strong, I trained hard the last couple of weeks with intervals and climbing. That payed off today, and of course a big thank you to Amy Pieters.”

The race was shorn of two favorites overnight, with defending champ Kirsten Wild (Ceratizit-WNT) pulling out after contacting coronavirus, and Marta Bastianelli and the whole of the Alé BTC Ljubljana squad also withdrawing after one of their riders tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunday’s race played out in typical wet, gritty Belgian rain, and came down to a powerful lead group in the flat run to Wevelgem.

Trek-Segafredo looked to have the upper-hand, with Elisa Longo-Borghini, Ellen van Dijk and Elizabeth Deignan all in the group of 11, which also included D’Hoore, Pieters, Kopecky, Brennauer, Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott), Demi Vollering Marta Cavalli (Valcar) and American rider Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO – SVB).

The lead group were closely chased by a diminished peloton in the final half-hour of racing, but there were enough powerful riders at the front of the race to hold the pursuit at bay.

Trek-Segafredo tried to make the numbers play to their advantage in the final few kilometers as they looked to set up Deignan. Attacks flew through the final minutes of the race, however, it was Pieters that made the first telling move, accelerating clear with two kilometers to go, leaving Trek-Segafredo to shut the gap.

Longo-Borghini towed the lead bunch into the final kilometer as Deignan sat in third wheel. However, Pieters struck early, accelerating from the back of the lead group to lead out the sprint. Kopecky went first to launch her kick to the line, but d’Hoore marked her closely and rounded her Belgian rival in the final 30 meters to take victory.

Having twice placed second at Gent-Wevelgem, d’Hoore’s victory Sunday comes well-timed having narrowly lost out to Kopecky in the Belgian championships last month.