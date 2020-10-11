Jolien d’Hoore takes Gent-Wevelgem from sprint after frantic final kilometers of racing
D'Hoore outsprints Lotte Kopecky after Boels-Dolmans teammate Amy Pieters sets up the sprint.
Jolien D’Hoore (Boels-Dolmans) edged out compatriot Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal) in the final sprint to take Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.
D’Hoore profited from the selfless work of her teammate Amy Pieters, who attacked twice as the lead group made its way through Wevelgem in the final kilometers to the line, tiring Boels-Dolmans’ rivals and setting up the sprint. D’Hoore finished off the teamwork perfectly with a strong late surge to overhaul Begian champion Kopecky.
Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) took third.
“I am super happy,” d’Hoore said after the race. “I felt very strong, I trained hard the last couple of weeks with intervals and climbing. That payed off today, and of course a big thank you to Amy Pieters.”
The race was shorn of two favorites overnight, with defending champ Kirsten Wild (Ceratizit-WNT) pulling out after contacting coronavirus, and Marta Bastianelli and the whole of the Alé BTC Ljubljana squad also withdrawing after one of their riders tested positive for COVID-19.
Sunday’s race played out in typical wet, gritty Belgian rain, and came down to a powerful lead group in the flat run to Wevelgem.
Trek-Segafredo looked to have the upper-hand, with Elisa Longo-Borghini, Ellen van Dijk and Elizabeth Deignan all in the group of 11, which also included D’Hoore, Pieters, Kopecky, Brennauer, Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott), Demi Vollering Marta Cavalli (Valcar) and American rider Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO – SVB).
The lead group were closely chased by a diminished peloton in the final half-hour of racing, but there were enough powerful riders at the front of the race to hold the pursuit at bay.
Trek-Segafredo tried to make the numbers play to their advantage in the final few kilometers as they looked to set up Deignan. Attacks flew through the final minutes of the race, however, it was Pieters that made the first telling move, accelerating clear with two kilometers to go, leaving Trek-Segafredo to shut the gap.
Longo-Borghini towed the lead bunch into the final kilometer as Deignan sat in third wheel. However, Pieters struck early, accelerating from the back of the lead group to lead out the sprint. Kopecky went first to launch her kick to the line, but d’Hoore marked her closely and rounded her Belgian rival in the final 30 meters to take victory.
Having twice placed second at Gent-Wevelgem, d’Hoore’s victory Sunday comes well-timed having narrowly lost out to Kopecky in the Belgian championships last month.
Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields WE Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|D'HOORE Jolien
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:33:15
|2
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00
|3
|BRENNAUER Lisa
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|4
|ROY Sarah
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|5
|CAVALLI Marta
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|6
|STEPHENS Lauren
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:00
|7
|VOLLERING Demi
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|8
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00
|9
|PIETERS Amy
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:05
|10
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:08
|11
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team Sunweb
|0:08
|12
|MAJERUS Christine
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:08
|13
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:08
|14
|NORSGAARD Emma Cecilie
|Équipe Paule Ka
|0:08
|15
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:08
|16
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:08
|17
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08
|18
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:08
|19
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|20
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|CCC - Liv
|0:08
|21
|BROWN Grace
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08
|22
|MARKUS Riejanne
|CCC - Liv
|0:08
|23
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:08
|24
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|25
|POLLICINI Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:08
|26
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:08
|27
|CHABBEY Elise
|Équipe Paule Ka
|0:08
|28
|DEMEY Valerie
|CCC - Liv
|0:08
|29
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:08
|30
|REUSSER Marlen
|Équipe Paule Ka
|0:23
|31
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team Sunweb
|0:28
|32
|JACKSON Alison
|Team Sunweb
|0:40
|33
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:40
|34
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|CCC - Liv
|2:04
|35
|KLIMOVA Diana
|Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|3:48
|36
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3:48
|37
|LETH Julie
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3:48
|38
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Rally Cycling Women
|3:48
|39
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Astana Womens Team
|3:48
|40
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|NXTG Racing
|3:48
|41
|RAGUSA Katia
|Astana Womens Team
|3:48
|42
|UNEKEN Lonneke
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:48
|43
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:48
|44
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:48
|45
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:48
|46
|HAMMES Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3:48
|47
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|3:48
|48
|PARKINSON Abby-Mae
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3:48
|49
|HEINE Vita
|Hitec Products
|3:48
|50
|HOSKING Chloe
|Rally Cycling Women
|3:48
|51
|STEIGENGA Nicole
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|5:46
|52
|KONONENKO Valeriya
|Ciclotel
|5:46
|53
|RYAN Alexis
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|5:46
|54
|KOSTER Anouska
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5:46
|55
|CHRISTMAS Dani
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5:46
|56
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Équipe Paule Ka
|5:46
|57
|LUCAS Sharlotte
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|5:46
|58
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5:46
|59
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5:46
|60
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5:46
|61
|KUIJPERS Evy
|CCC - Liv
|5:46
|62
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team Sunweb
|5:46
|63
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|5:46
|64
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Équipe Paule Ka
|5:46
|65
|ELVIN Gracie
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:46
|66
|VAN GOGH Natalie
|Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|8:12
|67
|RIVERA Coryn
|Team Sunweb
|8:12
|68
|BUURMAN Eva
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|8:12
|69
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8:12
|70
|GAREEVA Aigul
|Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|9:21
|71
|KOCH Franziska
|Team Sunweb
|9:21
|72
|KRÖGER Mieke
|Hitec Products
|10:33
|73
|SHEKEL Olga
|Astana Womens Team
|10:33
|74
|VAN DEN STEEN Kelly
|Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|10:33
|75
|WATERREUS Kylie
|Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team
|10:33
|76
|VAN HOUTUM Céline
|Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team
|10:33
|77
|DE GROOT Marieke
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|10:33
|78
|KULYNYCH Olha
|Ciclotel
|10:33
|79
|BEX Nathalie
|Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|10:33
|80
|SHARPE Alice
|Ciclotel
|10:33
|81
|DUYCK Ann-Sophie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10:33
|82
|DIXON Leah
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|10:33
|83
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10:33
|84
|BLAIS Marie-Soleil
|Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|10:33
|85
|KOOL Charlotte
|NXTG Racing
|10:33
|86
|VAN VEEN Esther
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10:33
|87
|BAKKER Minke
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|10:33
|88
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|10:33
|89
|FRANZ Heidi
|Rally Cycling Women
|10:33
|90
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|10:33
|91
|RIJKES Sarah
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|10:33
|92
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|10:33
|93
|NEWSOM Emily
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|10:33
|94
|KITCHEN Lauren
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10:33
|95
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|10:33
|96
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|10:33
|97
|TERUEL Alba
|Movistar Team
|10:40
|98
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|10:40
|99
|WORRACK Trixi
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|10:45
|100
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|10:45
|101
|ENSING Janneke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:45
|102
|JOHANSSON Hanna
|Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team
|19:00
|103
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|19:03
|104
|ALLEN Jessica
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:03
|105
|ROBERTS Jessica
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:03
|106
|SPEROTTO Maria Vittoria
|Équipe Paule Ka
|19:03
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.