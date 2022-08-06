Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Jefferson Cepeda and Andrea Piccolo confirmed for EF Education EasyPost after mid-season transfers

Both riders step up to the WorldTour while Alex Howes and Lachlan Morton go off-road.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Both Jefferson Alexander Cepeda and Andrea Piccolo have both made mid-season transfers from Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli to EF Education-EasyPost.

The two riders were meant to transfer on August 1, when the UCI’s official transfer window opened with Cepeda due to race the Vuelta a Burgos at the start of the month. However there was a delay with the paperwork and the rider was unable to make his debut at that time.

Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli team boss, Gianni Savio, had already confirmed to VeloNews last week that both riders would make mid-season moves to Jonathan Vaughters’ team and at the weekend the UCI updated the EF Education-EasyPost roster on the governing body’s website with Cepeda and Piccolo both listed in the squad.

Alex Howes and Lachlan Morton are no longer listed as part of the WorldTour team but are expected to remain part of the Slipstream organisation and form part of the team’s off-road program.

Capeda, 24, finished fifth overall in the Ionica Race earlier this year and second in the Giro di Sicilia. A strong climber, he also won Le Tour de Savoie Mont Blanc in 2021.

Piccolo, 21, started the season with Gazprom but was picked up by Savio earlier in the year when the team were forced out of racing due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The young Italian is seen as a huge talent and won the Ruota d’Oro – GP Festa del Perdono in 2021. He is also a former junior European and national time trial champion. He also won the Giro della Lunigiana back in 2019.

More to follow…

Stay On Topic

promo logo